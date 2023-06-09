Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Hillside Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:26 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three adult male shooting victims. The victims were all transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Marcellus Stewart, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.