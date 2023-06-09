Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, May 29, 2023, inside of a residence, in the Unit Block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:55 pm, First District officers and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel discovered an unresponsive adult female stabbing victim, inside of a residence, at the listed location. DC Fire and EMS found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 52-year-old Regina Morris of Southeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 66-year-old Reginald Jones, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

 

