Stewart Audio Launches PowerCore™ Amplifiers

PowerCore DPA-220 Series

Elevate Every Sound Experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stewart Audio, Inc. (the “Company”), a leader in the commercial audio amplifier market, announced today the launch of its new PowerCore™ Series of amplifiers. The new models to be introduced in the series are the DPA-220 and DPA-220+, both featuring Dante™ Embedded Platform (DEP) technology. The plenum-rated, PowerCore amplifiers set a new standard for performance and quality– all in a hand-held, easy-to-grip, rugged casing.

PowerCore amplifiers are POE rated devices that require no external power supply, allowing you to put the plenum-rated amplifiers anywhere there is an available Ethernet drop. The Dante enabled PoE amplifiers deliver up to 20W into a pair of 4-8Ω speakers or 40W into a single 4-8Ω speaker. The DPA-220+ provides all of the functionality of the DPA-220 as well as Digital Signal Processing (DSP) features for the audio path including volume control, equalization, mixing, limiting, compression, and advanced processing algorithms. The DPA-220+ also integrates speaker health monitoring which tracks and reports the voltage and current delivered to the attached loads in real-time.

"Our new PowerCore Series of amplifiers is engineered from the ground up to deliver spectacular sound to a wide variety of environments – from conference rooms to coffee shops," said Brian McCormick, CEO of Stewart Audio. "PowerCore amplifiers bridge the gap between convenience and outstanding audio performance, making it an essential component for any location where sound matters."

PowerCore amplifiers are simple to set up and playback-ready out-of-the-box. The advanced DPA-220+ features speaker health monitoring, which tracks and reports the voltage and current delivered to the attached loads in real-time as well as an integrated and intuitive web server feature that enables system integrators to configure and set the gain during installation. The smart and versatile PowerCore amplifiers deliver premium sound for every space.

About Stewart Audio

Stewart Audio is a worldwide leader in the commercial amplifier market and has been producing high-quality products for over 25 years. Our diverse team of talented engineers and amplifier experts are passionate and committed to delivering superior products that deliver the ultimate sound experience.

Stewart Audio is recognized across the globe for its contributions to Networked Audio Amplifiers, DEP, and DSP in the commercial audio market. We offer custom design services for a wide variety of audio products with innovative designs that span our entire portfolio of products.

Stewart Audio is headquartered in Mountain View, California in the heart of the Silicon Valley.

