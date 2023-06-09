TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrest in Memphis

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman.

In December 2022, TBI received information from BlueCross BlueShield, a TennCare Managed Care Organization, alleging a caregiver had submitted bills for services that were never provided. During the investigation, agents developed information that between February and September of 2021, Deshanda Wright submitted claims that she cared for a TennCare patient while the individual was in an in-patient setting. Agents also found evidence that Wright had submitted claims that she cared for two TennCare patients at the same time at different locations.

Yesterday, TBI agents secured arrest warrants charging Wright (DOB: 11/23/92) with one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Property – $10,000 to $60,000. Earlier today, with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department, Wright was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.