Bookclubs Announces Investment from Sincere Corporation; Strengthens Board with CEO
Funding from Sincere will support launch of premium features and subscriptions
As a CEO and a lover of books, I see the potential of the Bookclubs business and the value the product brings to club organizers and members.”CAMDEN, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bookclubs, a book club management platform, today announced a recent investment from Sincere Corporation and the appointment of Matt Douglas to the Bookclubs Board of Directors. Douglas joins a distinguished group of experts on the Board including Ajay Kori, Founder of UrbanStems, and Anna Ford and Ian Campbell, Bookclubs’ Co-founders.
— Matt Douglas, Founder & CEO of Sincere Corporation
The financial backing from Sincere will support Bookclubs in a new phase of growth as the Company launches premium features and consumer subscription products.
The appointment of Matt Douglas to the Bookclubs Board adds a strong consumer tech voice, and decades of experience in subscription strategy, development & optimization to Bookclubs’ leadership team.
“As a CEO and a lover of books, I see the potential of the Bookclubs business, and the value the product brings to club organizers and members,” said Douglas. “The team at Bookclubs has all of the pieces in place to execute their plan and be a leader in the market.”
Matt Douglas is the Founder & CEO of Sincere Corporation, the parent company behind Punchbowl®, Timehop®, and Memento®, and has led the Company from inception to profitability. Matt has raised three rounds of venture capital from Intel Capital, Contour Ventures, Launchpad Ventures, and other prominent angel investors. He negotiated and closed three significant acquisitions, a strategic investment and multi-year commercial relationship with Party City Holdings, Inc., and an exclusive licensing relationship with The Walt Disney Company. Matt has 25+ years of experience in software and mobile technology, with expertise in team building, product vision, and creative marketing. Prior to Sincere, Matt held Senior roles at Adobe Systems and Bose Corporation.
“We are fortunate to draw upon Matt’s expertise as we begin to monetize through premium subscriptions,” said Anna Ford, CEO, Bookclubs. “As a proven leader in the consumer software industry, he knows what it takes to build a successful subscription business that is rooted in fostering and strengthening personal connections. He will add great value to the Bookclubs Board.”
About Bookclubs
Bookclubs is a community management platform that makes starting, organizing, and joining a book club simple. Bookclubs, available at Bookclubs.com, iOS, and Android, helps tens of thousands of clubs and over 500,000 members around the world connect and read together with tools to schedule meetings, facilitate discussions, and discover what to read next.
About Sincere Corporation
Sincere is a family of consumer internet brands with heart. The Company is home to Punchbowl®, Timehop®, and Memento®, and builds technology that brings you closer and helps show you care to the people who matter the most. More than 275 million online invitations and digital greeting cards have been sent on Punchbowl, 125 million memories are relived on Timehop every day, and more than 9 million memories have been collected on Memento. Sincere Foundation supports organizations that address basic needs and envisions a future where everyone has the opportunity to celebrate, recognize milestones, and honor memories. The Company was founded by entrepreneur Matt Douglas. To learn more, visit www.sincere.com
