Book club platform Bookclubz is now Bookclubs
Bookclubz, the book club organization and community building tool, is announcing a brand change to better reflect the company’s growth trajectory.
Individuals are searching for the best place to host or join a real book club, not just get a reading list. This change solidifies us as that destination.”CAMDEN, MAINE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bookclubz, the book club organization and community building tool, is announcing a brand change to better reflect the company’s growth trajectory. As of January 2022, Bookclubz will be Bookclubs, with an “s” replacing the “z.”
— Anna Ford, Founder & CEO of Bookclubs
The standard spelling will facilitate online searches, resulting in more clubs and more users. January is a high-growth time of year for the platform, as people making New Year’s resolutions to read more in 2022 seek to create or join a book club.
The new spelling also better reflects Bookclubs’ continuing journey from an industry pioneer toward a market standard bearer. First launched as a personal tool to help run the founder’s book club, Bookclubs now hosts over 40,000 clubs on its platform.
“As we grew to over 200,000 members in 2021, we wanted book enthusiasts to easily find us, whether to start their own club on Bookclubs or to join one of our many free, public local or online book clubs,” said Bookclubs CEO Anna Ford.
Bookclubs, accessible at Bookclubs.com or via app, makes organizing a book club simple. It helps readers create clubs, schedule meetings, and choose books, all for free. Clubs using Bookclubs can say goodbye to the tangle of emails and focus on reading and being together.
For those looking to find their book community and join a book club, Bookclubs also serves as a marketplace for readers to discover local or online book clubs, some subscription but the vast majority free.
In addition, Bookclubs is now pursuing enterprise and institutional markets for expanded use of Bookclubs tools, including using company book clubs as an agile professional development resource. The new name better harmonizes with the tenor of those markets.
“Individuals are searching for the best place to host or join a real book club, not just get a reading list,” Ford said. “And companies are searching for dynamic techniques to build culture in a rapidly evolving workplace environment. Changing to Bookclubs solidifies us as that destination.”
Book clubs are on the rise in general, with celebrities and influencers driving a new market with subscription-based models. But these are mostly one-way content-sharing platforms. Bookclubs facilitates book communities, with its modern interface helping people meaningfully connect with neighbors, friends, colleagues or anyone who shares the same reading interests.
Zoe Epstein
Bookclubs
zoe@bookclubs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other