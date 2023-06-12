Industrial Packaging Company Acquisition--B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires TeqSupply

B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, just announced the acquisition of TeqSupply with locations in Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., June 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, just announced the acquisition of TeqSupply with locations in Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 30th acquisition.

For a decade, TeqSupply has been providing stretch wrap, tape, adhesives and more to clients in the areas around Omaha, Neb. and Des Moines, Iowa. As with B2B Industrial Packaging, TeqSupply has an excellent reputation for consistently delivering accurate shipments on time and providing excellent client service.

B2B Industrial Packaging has an experienced, professional acquisitions team in place to ensure that every transition is as beneficial as possible for the acquired company’s owners, employees and channel partners. With every acquisition, the goal is to ignite the acquired company’s winning formula with a broader product line backed by national buying power.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled about bringing TeqSupply onboard. Their team of packaging professionals has the neighborly service, experience, expertise and drive toward excellence that aligns well with our principals.”

This is the 30th acquisition in 14 years for B2B Industrial Packaging, the fastest growing industrial packaging company in the U.S. The company previously acquired Oak Paper Products, Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions, Master Packaging and Allen Packaging in California; All Packaging, Central Packaging and MillerBevco in Kansas; Alpine Packaging and Western Packaging in Oregon; AMW Packaging Supply, Pioneer Packaging Worldwide, Nelson JIT, and B&S Supply Co in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply and Accurate Packaging and Fulfillment in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; Next Press in New Jersey; Springfield Corrugated Box in Massachusetts; Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging in Missouri; Brown Industrial Packaging in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, All Packaging, Direct In Supply and Millennium Packaging in Illinois.

Servicing a robust portfolio of dedicated clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. The company also operates state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in, Phoenix; Los Angeles; Houston; Seattle; Fort Worth, Texas; Salinas, Hayward, Tustin and Sacramento, Calif.; Portland, Eugene and Albany, Ore.; Kansas City, Kan.; St. Louis, Mo.; Kalamazoo, Mich.; Harrisburg, Pa.; South Elgin and Oregon, Ill.; Agawam, Mass. and Mahwah, N.J. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Emmy Perry at emmy.perry@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.