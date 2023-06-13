Submit Release
Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.”
— Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 93,000 individuals and generate over $33 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 21st, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans, both locally and nationally.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Philadelphia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 21st, 2023, will be held at “The Drexelbrook” located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.

Michael Aiello
Centri Business Consulting

Christopher Annas
Meridian Bank

Molly Arbogast
POV Sports Marketing

CJ Bachmann
1SEO Digital Agency, LLC

Keith Baldwin
Spike's Trophies, Ltd.

Dea Belazi
AscellaHealth

Christina Belmonte
Shady Grove Fertility

Kathleen Brunner
Acumen

Kimberly Burkert
Bala Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Adam Butt
Noticed

Scott Caplan
EverWash

Amanda Chevalier
CFI Workspace

Jessica Cicali
Cardone Industries, Inc.

Thomas Colaiezzi
LifeBrand, Inc.

Neil Cooper
Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

Linda Cozzi
The Philadelphia Cricket Club

Chip Cresswell
Independent School Management, Inc.

Dean Danowitz
Starlite Productions International, Inc.

Raoul Davis
Ascendant Group

Lou DeCesare
Hyperion Bank

Michael DelBene
Welcome America, Inc.

Eric Diamond
Greencastle Consulting

Anthony DiFabio
Acenda Integrated Health

Adam Eiseman
The Lloyd Group

John Fazio
Nerd Street

Kathryn Fernandez
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia

Thomas Fogarty
Bestpass, Inc.

Jennifer French
Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey

Joseph Genovesi
Balanced Bridge Funding

Yakir Gola
Gopuff

Rich Gottlieb
Keystone Development + Investment

Eric Green
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Audrey Greenberg
Center for Breakthrough Medicines

Tine Hansen-Turton
Woods System of Care

Mary Ellen Harris, PhD
Kreischer Miller LLC

Randy E. Hayman, Esq.
Philadelphia Water Department

Cate Heaman
Prelude Solutions

Michael Hersh
BrandPoint Services

Cam Hicks
Teleflex

Ali Houshmand
Rowan University

David Howry
Holt Logistics Corp.

Paul Isenberg
Bringing Hope Home

Matt Jesson
Green Lawn Fertilizing |Green Pest Solutions

Jon Katz
Bestwork Industries for the Blind, Inc.

Isabelle Kent
Philly Startup Leaders

Vijay Khatnani
J2 Solutions

Dale Klatzker
Gaudenzia, Inc.

Ginger Kochmer
Clutch - Creative Talent

Ryan D. Lake
Societal CDMO, Inc.

David Lasus
Heart + Paw

Gregory Lavin
Myonex, LLC

Jonathon Levine
Joseph Levine & Sons

Jeffrey Lipson
Layer 8 Security

Brian Lipstein
Henry A. Davidsen, Master Tailors & Image Consultants

Victor J. Maggitti Jr.
Vimco Inc.

Kumar Mangala
Kapital Data Corp

Christopher Maus
CAMCO Property Management

Charles McLister, M.A., M.B.A.
Elwyn

Allen Mehta
Philadelphia International Airport

Suj Mehta
TekniPlex

Sue Meitner
Centennial Lending Group

Robert Mesmer
RMG Erectors and Constructors

Chris Molaro
NeuroFlow

Mark Nikolich
Braskem America, Inc.

Scott Nissenbaum
Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania

Dennis Oates
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Marcia O'Connor
The O'Connor Group

Jeffrey O'Donnell, Jr.
Runway Healthcare

Bill Oldham
AscellaHealth

Thomas Padula
Padula Media | Digital Marketing Agency

Nicholas Papanier, Jr.
PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc.

Stanley Pittman
Eigen X

Andy Plank
Blue Eagle Logistics, Inc.

Gary Pudles
AnswerNet

Kimberly Quigley
Onrise

Sulaiman Rahman
DiverseForce

Pedro A. Ramos
Philadelphia Foundation

Kristin Recchiuti
Advantice Health

David Regn
Stream Companies

James Ray Rhodes
Christina Cultural Arts Center

Alisandra Rizzolo
LifeScan

Kevin Rudd, Jr.
Recovery Centers of America

Danielle Ruess
Wizeline

Michael Ryan
Innovative Financing Solutions

Harrison Saunders
Harrison Senior Living

Kelly Schempp
Mann Center for the Performing Arts

John Shegda
KMM Group Ltd.

Kevin Shivers
Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers

Michael Shreiber
Playfly Sports

David Stonesifer
Herbein + Company, Inc.

Matt Stroschein
WAYS Pharmaceutical Services

Larry Stuardi
MRA Group

Lauren Swartz
World Affairs Council of Philadelphia

Sarah Throne
Stream Companies

Matthew Tucker
Pegasus Technologies, LLC

Kerry Wagner Woodward
Philadelphia Financial Scholars

Lorna Weir
Elevate Healthcare

Gerald Wells
Rita's Franchise Company, LLC

Sunny White
Xavier Creative House

Eric Wilhelm
KMM Group Ltd.

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.

Darren Pettapiece
TitanCEO
+1 303-909-5446
