2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100

Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 93,000 individuals and generate over $33 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 21st, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans, both locally and nationally.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Philadelphia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 21st, 2023, will be held at “The Drexelbrook” located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.

Michael Aiello

Centri Business Consulting

Christopher Annas

Meridian Bank

Molly Arbogast

POV Sports Marketing

CJ Bachmann

1SEO Digital Agency, LLC

Keith Baldwin

Spike's Trophies, Ltd.

Dea Belazi

AscellaHealth

Christina Belmonte

Shady Grove Fertility

Kathleen Brunner

Acumen

Kimberly Burkert

Bala Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Adam Butt

Noticed

Scott Caplan

EverWash

Amanda Chevalier

CFI Workspace

Jessica Cicali

Cardone Industries, Inc.

Thomas Colaiezzi

LifeBrand, Inc.

Neil Cooper

Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

Linda Cozzi

The Philadelphia Cricket Club

Chip Cresswell

Independent School Management, Inc.

Dean Danowitz

Starlite Productions International, Inc.

Raoul Davis

Ascendant Group

Lou DeCesare

Hyperion Bank

Michael DelBene

Welcome America, Inc.

Eric Diamond

Greencastle Consulting

Anthony DiFabio

Acenda Integrated Health

Adam Eiseman

The Lloyd Group

John Fazio

Nerd Street

Kathryn Fernandez

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia

Thomas Fogarty

Bestpass, Inc.

Jennifer French

Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey

Joseph Genovesi

Balanced Bridge Funding

Yakir Gola

Gopuff

Rich Gottlieb

Keystone Development + Investment

Eric Green

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Audrey Greenberg

Center for Breakthrough Medicines

Tine Hansen-Turton

Woods System of Care

Mary Ellen Harris, PhD

Kreischer Miller LLC

Randy E. Hayman, Esq.

Philadelphia Water Department

Cate Heaman

Prelude Solutions

Michael Hersh

BrandPoint Services

Cam Hicks

Teleflex

Ali Houshmand

Rowan University

David Howry

Holt Logistics Corp.

Paul Isenberg

Bringing Hope Home

Matt Jesson

Green Lawn Fertilizing |Green Pest Solutions

Jon Katz

Bestwork Industries for the Blind, Inc.

Isabelle Kent

Philly Startup Leaders

Vijay Khatnani

J2 Solutions

Dale Klatzker

Gaudenzia, Inc.

Ginger Kochmer

Clutch - Creative Talent

Ryan D. Lake

Societal CDMO, Inc.

David Lasus

Heart + Paw

Gregory Lavin

Myonex, LLC

Jonathon Levine

Joseph Levine & Sons

Jeffrey Lipson

Layer 8 Security

Brian Lipstein

Henry A. Davidsen, Master Tailors & Image Consultants

Victor J. Maggitti Jr.

Vimco Inc.

Kumar Mangala

Kapital Data Corp

Christopher Maus

CAMCO Property Management

Charles McLister, M.A., M.B.A.

Elwyn

Allen Mehta

Philadelphia International Airport

Suj Mehta

TekniPlex

Sue Meitner

Centennial Lending Group

Robert Mesmer

RMG Erectors and Constructors

Chris Molaro

NeuroFlow

Mark Nikolich

Braskem America, Inc.

Scott Nissenbaum

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania

Dennis Oates

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Marcia O'Connor

The O'Connor Group

Jeffrey O'Donnell, Jr.

Runway Healthcare

Bill Oldham

AscellaHealth

Thomas Padula

Padula Media | Digital Marketing Agency

Nicholas Papanier, Jr.

PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc.

Stanley Pittman

Eigen X

Andy Plank

Blue Eagle Logistics, Inc.

Gary Pudles

AnswerNet

Kimberly Quigley

Onrise

Sulaiman Rahman

DiverseForce

Pedro A. Ramos

Philadelphia Foundation

Kristin Recchiuti

Advantice Health

David Regn

Stream Companies

James Ray Rhodes

Christina Cultural Arts Center

Alisandra Rizzolo

LifeScan

Kevin Rudd, Jr.

Recovery Centers of America

Danielle Ruess

Wizeline

Michael Ryan

Innovative Financing Solutions

Harrison Saunders

Harrison Senior Living

Kelly Schempp

Mann Center for the Performing Arts

John Shegda

KMM Group Ltd.

Kevin Shivers

Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers

Michael Shreiber

Playfly Sports

David Stonesifer

Herbein + Company, Inc.

Matt Stroschein

WAYS Pharmaceutical Services

Larry Stuardi

MRA Group

Lauren Swartz

World Affairs Council of Philadelphia

Sarah Throne

Stream Companies

Matthew Tucker

Pegasus Technologies, LLC

Kerry Wagner Woodward

Philadelphia Financial Scholars

Lorna Weir

Elevate Healthcare

Gerald Wells

Rita's Franchise Company, LLC

Sunny White

Xavier Creative House

Eric Wilhelm

KMM Group Ltd.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.