The 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 93,000 individuals and generate over $33 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 21st, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans, both locally and nationally.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Philadelphia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 21st, 2023, will be held at “The Drexelbrook” located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.
“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.
Michael Aiello
Centri Business Consulting
Christopher Annas
Meridian Bank
Molly Arbogast
POV Sports Marketing
CJ Bachmann
1SEO Digital Agency, LLC
Keith Baldwin
Spike's Trophies, Ltd.
Dea Belazi
AscellaHealth
Christina Belmonte
Shady Grove Fertility
Kathleen Brunner
Acumen
Kimberly Burkert
Bala Consulting Engineers, Inc.
Adam Butt
Noticed
Scott Caplan
EverWash
Amanda Chevalier
CFI Workspace
Jessica Cicali
Cardone Industries, Inc.
Thomas Colaiezzi
LifeBrand, Inc.
Neil Cooper
Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC
Linda Cozzi
The Philadelphia Cricket Club
Chip Cresswell
Independent School Management, Inc.
Dean Danowitz
Starlite Productions International, Inc.
Raoul Davis
Ascendant Group
Lou DeCesare
Hyperion Bank
Michael DelBene
Welcome America, Inc.
Eric Diamond
Greencastle Consulting
Anthony DiFabio
Acenda Integrated Health
Adam Eiseman
The Lloyd Group
John Fazio
Nerd Street
Kathryn Fernandez
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia
Thomas Fogarty
Bestpass, Inc.
Jennifer French
Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey
Joseph Genovesi
Balanced Bridge Funding
Yakir Gola
Gopuff
Rich Gottlieb
Keystone Development + Investment
Eric Green
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Audrey Greenberg
Center for Breakthrough Medicines
Tine Hansen-Turton
Woods System of Care
Mary Ellen Harris, PhD
Kreischer Miller LLC
Randy E. Hayman, Esq.
Philadelphia Water Department
Cate Heaman
Prelude Solutions
Michael Hersh
BrandPoint Services
Cam Hicks
Teleflex
Ali Houshmand
Rowan University
David Howry
Holt Logistics Corp.
Paul Isenberg
Bringing Hope Home
Matt Jesson
Green Lawn Fertilizing |Green Pest Solutions
Jon Katz
Bestwork Industries for the Blind, Inc.
Isabelle Kent
Philly Startup Leaders
Vijay Khatnani
J2 Solutions
Dale Klatzker
Gaudenzia, Inc.
Ginger Kochmer
Clutch - Creative Talent
Ryan D. Lake
Societal CDMO, Inc.
David Lasus
Heart + Paw
Gregory Lavin
Myonex, LLC
Jonathon Levine
Joseph Levine & Sons
Jeffrey Lipson
Layer 8 Security
Brian Lipstein
Henry A. Davidsen, Master Tailors & Image Consultants
Victor J. Maggitti Jr.
Vimco Inc.
Kumar Mangala
Kapital Data Corp
Christopher Maus
CAMCO Property Management
Charles McLister, M.A., M.B.A.
Elwyn
Allen Mehta
Philadelphia International Airport
Suj Mehta
TekniPlex
Sue Meitner
Centennial Lending Group
Robert Mesmer
RMG Erectors and Constructors
Chris Molaro
NeuroFlow
Mark Nikolich
Braskem America, Inc.
Scott Nissenbaum
Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania
Dennis Oates
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.
Marcia O'Connor
The O'Connor Group
Jeffrey O'Donnell, Jr.
Runway Healthcare
Bill Oldham
AscellaHealth
Thomas Padula
Padula Media | Digital Marketing Agency
Nicholas Papanier, Jr.
PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc.
Stanley Pittman
Eigen X
Andy Plank
Blue Eagle Logistics, Inc.
Gary Pudles
AnswerNet
Kimberly Quigley
Onrise
Sulaiman Rahman
DiverseForce
Pedro A. Ramos
Philadelphia Foundation
Kristin Recchiuti
Advantice Health
David Regn
Stream Companies
James Ray Rhodes
Christina Cultural Arts Center
Alisandra Rizzolo
LifeScan
Kevin Rudd, Jr.
Recovery Centers of America
Danielle Ruess
Wizeline
Michael Ryan
Innovative Financing Solutions
Harrison Saunders
Harrison Senior Living
Kelly Schempp
Mann Center for the Performing Arts
John Shegda
KMM Group Ltd.
Kevin Shivers
Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers
Michael Shreiber
Playfly Sports
David Stonesifer
Herbein + Company, Inc.
Matt Stroschein
WAYS Pharmaceutical Services
Larry Stuardi
MRA Group
Lauren Swartz
World Affairs Council of Philadelphia
Sarah Throne
Stream Companies
Matthew Tucker
Pegasus Technologies, LLC
Kerry Wagner Woodward
Philadelphia Financial Scholars
Lorna Weir
Elevate Healthcare
Gerald Wells
Rita's Franchise Company, LLC
Sunny White
Xavier Creative House
Eric Wilhelm
KMM Group Ltd.
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.
