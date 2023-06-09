TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Friday, June 9, 2023

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

Seven years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, June 12, 2023.

