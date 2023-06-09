Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Kathryn Ballard to the Florida State University Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Kathryn Ballard to the Florida State University Board of Trustees.

Kathryn Ballard

Ballard, of Tallahassee, has served as a Trustee for Florida State University since 2013. Over the years, she has volunteered her time on many boards including the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and the Florida Center for Performing Arts. Ballard earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

