Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Aaron Miri, Madeline Pumariega, and Zachary Tudor to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

Aaron Miri

Miri is the Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer for Baptist Health. In 2020, the United States Senate appointed him to the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee where he currently serves as co-chairman. Miri earned his bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Texas at Arlington and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Dallas.

Madeline Pumariega

Pumariega is the President of Miami Dade College. Previously, she was the Executive Vice President and Provost of Tallahassee Community College and a Chancellor at the Florida Department of Education. She is a member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Florida Council of 100. Pumariega earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and post-secondary education from St. Thomas University and her master’s degree in higher education from Florida Atlantic University.

Zachary Tudor

Tudor is the Associate Laboratory Director at the Idaho National Laboratory and a veteran of the United States Navy. He is a member of the Association for Computer Machinery and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Computer Society. Tudor earned his bachelor’s degree in computer software from Regents College and his master’s degree in information systems from George Mason University

