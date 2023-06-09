Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Neil Rainford to the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Neil Rainford to the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners.

Neil Rainford

Rainford, of Sarasota, is a Senior Project Executive at Mullet’s Aluminum Products, Inc. He is currently appointed to the Sarasota County Planning Commission and was previously elected to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board. He serves as a member of the Associated Builders and Contractors, the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association, and the Sarasota-Manatee Area Manufacturers Association. Rainford earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

