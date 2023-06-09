Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jason Steele to the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jason Steele to the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners.

Jason Steele 

Steele, of Melbourne, is the Director of Government Relations at Smith & Associates. He served as a Representative in the Florida House of Representatives from 1980 to 1982 and was previously appointed as a member of the Enterprise Florida and Space Florida Boards of Directors. Steele is active in the community as a founding member of the Space Coast Tiger Bay Club, past president of the Melbourne Association of Realtors, and a member of the Melbourne/Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce. Steele earned his associate degree from Broward College.

