Happy Pride Month

June is Pride Month, and during the course of the month, the many contributions that the LGBTQIA+ Community bring to our city and countries are recognized and celebrated.

Though the LGBTQIA+ community is an exemplar of strength and resilience, there is still a need to fight for true equity where all of our LGBTQIA+ residents can live openly and without fear and discrimination.

This year there is a revival of the Boston Pride Parade, which is organized by a new group, Boston Pride for the People. The organization seeks to empower and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as commemorate LGBTQIA+ history, and educate the public on LGBTQIA+ issues.

The parade and festival are scheduled to return to Boston Common and City Hall Plaza on Saturday, June 10, 2023, with additional activities throughout June.

The Council honors and celebrates our LGBTQIA+ Community during the month of June and recognizes the work, mental and physical challenges, and sacrifice that our LGBTQIA+ community members have faced in order to ensure that their right to live and to love who they want is protected and that they are treated equally.