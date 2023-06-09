AG Reyes Speaks with Maria Bartiromo on Utah’s Efforts to Protect Unsuspecting Americans Against the ESG Movement

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Today, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined Mornings with Maria on Fox Business to talk about his successful efforts to protect Americans against the radical ESG movement.

General Reyes was asked about his recent letter to members of the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA), requesting documents and information relating to legal concerns brought about by commitments to collude with other insurers in order to advance an activist climate agenda. These insurers, by joining this organization, have committed to using their global influence to “transition [their] insurance and reinsurance underwriting portfolios to net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.”

The Attorney General informed Maria Bartiromo that “at least half of the members of the NZIA have left the organization, which “is a validation of the concerns” expressed by his earlier letter. General Reyes stated that “we don’t think they would be leaving if they thought everything was going well and right in that organization,” and that these members “realize that there is a lot of exposure because of this massive coordination of an agenda that ultimately does not help Americans.”

When asked by Bartiromo about who is driving the mandates of the ESG movement, General Reyes replied that it is “all of the above,” pointing to the United Nations as well as foreign entities and influence – combined with the Biden Administration acting as a vehicle to push this dangerous agenda through the public and private sectors. He promised that Republican state attorneys general are willing to take this fight as far as needed, mentioning all the other areas that ESG has spread.

General Reyes had the opportunity to bring up his leadership on the efforts to intervene in the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s three-year reauthorization of BlackRock’s blanket authorizations to buy, acquire, or take over $10 million in voting securities of public, electric, utility, transmitting or holding companies. He also discussed his recent letter to U.S. Senate leaders, encouraging them to support and pass the HALT Fentanyl Act, targeting the lethal threat of fentanyl analogs in America.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

You can watch the interview here.