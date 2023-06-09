Burgum welcomes long-awaited Treasury approval of $68M in federal funding for career academies

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today welcomed news from U.S. Sen. John Hoeven that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved North Dakota’s application for $68 million in federal funding to help finance the construction of 13 career academies across the state where students can pursue high-demand careers in the trades, health care, technology and other sectors to help meet workforce needs.

The federal funding approval means the projects can move forward without needing to utilize the full $68 million line of credit from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota that was approved by the state Legislature in February when the federal funding was still uncertain.

“These career academies are a key component of our comprehensive efforts to address North Dakota’s workforce shortage, and we’re grateful for the tireless efforts by our congressional delegation, North Dakota Career and Technical Education and our own state Office of Management and Budget team to work with Treasury to secure this federal funding,” Burgum said. “We also thank the Legislature for providing a backstop from the Bank of North Dakota to establish these career academies that will create new opportunities for our high school and college students and support economic growth.”

During a special session of the Legislature in November 2021, lawmakers approved $88 million for career academies, including $20 million in state funds that have already been distributed and $68 million from Treasury’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. Career academy funding was proposed in Burgum’s “Accelerate ND” plan presented before the special session. In February 2022, the State Board for Career and Technical Education (CTE) awarded the $68 million to 13 career academy projects, which require a local dollar-for-dollar match.

However, Treasury still had yet to release the federal funds when the Legislature convened in January 2023. In February, Burgum signed the first bill of the session, providing a $68 million line of credit from Bank of North Dakota to fulfill the state’s funding obligation and avoid delaying construction of career academies.

The 13 projects awarded funds by the State CTE Board are: