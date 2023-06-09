Author Carolyn S. Tanner Announces New Book “Menacing Angels: That Night: Innocent Angels

USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carolyn S. Tanner just released a cross-genre novel, “Menacing Angels: That Night: Innocent Angels,” a captivating and thought-provoking journey.

Carolyn S Tanner, the author of Menacing Angels That Night, is a dreamer who brings her vivid imagination to life through her writing. CS Tanner has always loved to write, but life kept getting in the way until now. The subject matter of her book was ahead of its time when she wrote it over thirty years ago, but now she feels it is the perfect time to share it with the world.

Author CS Tanner wrote Menacing Angels without doing the research first and was amazed to find that her dreams had accurately captured Indian rituals. The manuscript underwent multiple revisions over the years, and the author feels it is finally ready. Her writing has improved tremendously since her first book, Honeysuckle Love, was published in 1982 under her married name, Carolyn T. Armstrong.

This novel takes you on a gripping journey through the experiences of unconventional young women in the 1870s. This book will take you to a time and place when societal norms were rigidly enforced, but these women defied the odds and carved their paths.

The Author, Carolyn S. Tanner, masterfully brings together a handful of women who changed the course of history and learned how to break free from the shackles of societal expectations, weaving a web of intrigue and suspense that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Introducing Menacing Angels (by Author)

Come with me on an emotional, gritty adventure set in the 1860s-1870s in this cross-genre tale of four young women. But first, let me introduce you to Ovaxehee (Dreaming Woman), a nine-year-old who is allowed wuwun, a privilege to sacrifice by starving, only permissible for warriors. The prophetic child is granted a new gift, power of tongue, a very dangerous gift if used incorrectly. Live with Ovaxehee as she grows up with the Northern Cheyenne, attends sacred rituals, and trains with the Medicine Man.

Ovaxehee, now using her white name Nikki Pride, and her family live in the white world where their lives dramatically change. She and four friends spend the night at her family’s farm after the town’s dance since this will be their last opportunity to be together before each segregates to live different lives: Tawnie to working with her father fulltime driving mule teams, Kissa marrying in a few months, Ginger, who married Nikki’s brother that day and who would be informing their parents the next, but that night changes all of their lives forever with one of the young women, Kissa’s little sister Kallie, going into a catatonic state after the death and destruction.

Nikki Pride, Tawnie Sands, Ginger Starr, and Kissa Loving, along with a mute, six-year-old little girl and a pit bull terrier hit the trail to track the men who destroyed their world. From fumbling to proficiency, the women fight against not only the men but nature’s wilderness. The man Nikki loves is the one man determined to stop their revenge, but which wins, the law or love?

Come, experience the emotional drama and heart-stopping adventures in their quest for justice and vengeance to right the wrongs to not only themselves but many people who were unlucky enough to be caught in the crossfire.

About The Author

Apart from being a writer, the author Carolyn S. Tanner has worked various careers and is now happily retired. She won first place in a writing contest with a national flower company for her piece on why mothers deserve Mother’s Day flowers. She lives in Texas with her chorky, Puck O’Brien, and her nephew’s dog, Diesel, who keep her company and in line. She considers her daughter, grandson, step-grandsons, and son-in-law the light of her life and feels blessed by the Lord.