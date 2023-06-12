New Blood Test Linked to the Likelihood of Anaphylaxis from Peanut Allergy
Data shows a new blood test provides information linked to the likelihood of anaphylaxis in peanut allergic individuals.
These new data show the assay can provide valuable information as to the likelihood of a severe reaction. This would represent a paradigm-shift in the information provided by a non-invasive test.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AllerGenis, a predictive data analytics company specializing in the detection and management of life-threatening immune response disorders including food allergy, today announced a third presentation at the at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2023, June 11th in Hamburg, Germany.
— Dr. Paul Turner, Paediatric Allergy & Immunology at Imperial College London
The presentation entitled, "Severity Stratification of Peanut Allergic Subjects Using Epitope Mapping", demonstrated that a non-invasive blood test (ses-IgE) is able to predict the Cumulative Reactive Dose (CRD), or how much peanut ingested causes a reaction during a peanut Oral Food Challenge, as well as the severity of symptoms likely to be experienced at that CRD (amount of peanut).
The research was conducted by leading global experts in pediatric allergy and immunology from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York, Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand, and the Imperial College of London in the United Kingdom. The study found that the new blood test demonstrated a high degree of stratification between patient groups who are likely to experience anaphylaxis, a severe food allergy reaction, and has the potential to impact upon a decision to proceed to food challenge as well as identifying those who might benefit from immunotherapy.
Presenting the findings was Doctor Paul Turner, Clinician Scientist and Honorary Consultant in Paediatric Allergy & Immunology at Imperial College London. Turner said, "Existing tests for food allergy do not reliably predict how much someone might react to, or how bad a reaction they may have. The Bead-Based Epitope Assay has already been shown to give better information on the former, i.e., how sensitive a person with food allergy is. These new data show that the assay can also provide valuable information as to the likelihood of a more severe reaction, called anaphylaxis." Turner added, "This would represent a paradigm-shift in the information which can be provided by a non-invasive test.”
"Our pioneering research at AllerGenis is aimed at enhancing patient outcomes and reducing undue risks. The information gained from our innovative blood test can critically shape the decision-making process around food challenges and the identification of patients who could see benefits from immunotherapy. This is a remarkable stride forward in the field of personalized medicine for food allergies", said Thomas Vollmers, Head of Strategic Partnerships with AllerGenis, an expert in Companion Diagnostics.
Jim Garner, CEO of AllerGenis, said this, "We are passionate about helping people get clarity around their diagnosis, management, and treatment of their food allergies, helping to improve their quality of life, by feeling safe, in control, and confident when and where they eat.
Food allergies exact a toll on individuals and families. Significant out of pocket expense, as well as a great deal of anxiety which drives a wholesale change of lifestyle. For the parents, anxiety mounts and stress and worry become an all-day issue – every snack, every meal, eating at school, attending birthday parties, sleep overs, camp. Parents and caregivers, especially moms, make a huge number of accommodations to their own personal lives to ensure their children remain safe when eating. We are excited to continue our effort in developing better tools, using cutting-edge systems biology and data analytics enabling precision diagnostic solutions to accurately determine allergic status and thoroughly address clinical questions," Garner added.
About AllerGenis
Established in 2017 and located in Philadelphia, PA, AllerGenis was founded out of a collaboration with Hugh Sampson M.D., of the Elliot and Roslyn Jaffe Food Allergy Institute of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. AllerGenis’ proprietary epitope mapping technology is based on immunological research by Dr. Sampson. AllerGenis provides the next generation of food allergy testing using cutting-edge systems biology and data analytics to accurately determine allergic status, tolerance levels, and reaction severity for a more informed quality of life when living with a diagnosis of food allergy. Additionally, AllerGenis is the first food allergy test that can be initiated by a caregiver and/or individual via a partner telemedicine channel, all while receiving the necessary medical support from an allergist with expertise in managing food allergies. We currently provide peanut allergic status and threshold testing in 49 states, and Washington DC, with milk allergy testing launching later this year, and egg allergy testing in 2024. AllerGenis is creating the largest food allergy knowledge base populated by individual patient epitope signatures derived from epitope mapping, clinical history, and patient-reported outcomes to gain clinical insights.
