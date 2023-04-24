AllerGenis Announces Public Funding Campaign with StartEngine.com

Next Generation Food Allergy Testing Company Pursues Regulation Crowdfunding
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AllerGenis, Inc. a commercial stage company providing the next generation of food allergy testing using cutting-edge systems biology and data analytics, announced today an online crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. Regulation Crowdfunding allows everyone to invest in startup companies, regardless of their net worth or income level.
Following a successful fundraising campaign, the company plans to expand the availability of the already commercially available product, the Allergenis Peanut Diagnostic, by scaling commercial staff and operations, support the final commercial development of a Milk assay, and further the effort to develop egg, wheat, and tree nut product development pipelines.
“Through StartEngine, we can enable the significantly large food allergy community access to revolutionary allergy testing while giving investors an opportunity to change the pathway of the food allergy epidemic. StartEngine has over 1 million users and raised over $650 million dollars for companies on the platform,” said AllerGenis CEO and Board Member, Jim Garner. “AllerGenis is looking forward to fund raising with StartEngine progressing our platform into other allergens and enabling more individuals with food allergies deeper clarity into their allergy.”
About AllerGenis
AllerGenis provides the next generation of food allergy testing using cutting-edge systems biology and data analytics to accurately determine allergic status and assess tolerance levels for a more informed quality of life when living with a diagnosis of food allergy. The revolutionizing technology was developed by a world leader in food allergy diagnosis and management, Hugh A. Sampson, M.D. and validated by innovation focused institutions including Mount Sinai, and Stanford University, among others. AllerGenis is amassing the world’s largest database of phenotypic patient data derived from epitope mapping, clinical history, and patient-reported outcomes. Through collaborations with therapeutic companies pursuing regulatory approvals in the field of food allergies, AllerGenis intends to integrate our biomarkers into the development and clinical use of therapeutic products to advance the acceptance of reliable biomarkers as safe and effective alternatives to oral food challenges.
For more information, visit allergenis.com, Facebook, and Instagram or email AllerGenis at support@allergenis.com. To invest in AllerGenis, please go to the company’s campaign on StartEngine startengine.com/allergenis
