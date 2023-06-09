CARE Launches Racial Equity Course Scholarships in honor of Juneteenth
Be an ally to those in BIPOC Communities
It has allowed us to engage in some uncomfortable yet inspirational conversations. We encourage everyone to take the course to help make our community a more inclusive place for all.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE) is offering their Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) virtual course free of charge during the month of June. This $800 scholarship honors the federal holiday Juneteenth. Juneteenth (June 19th), is the US federal holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. These scholarships are made possible thanks to the generous funding of national animal welfare foundation Maddie’s Fund.
CARE is a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) run national workforce development nonprofit, whose mission is to make the animal welfare industry more inclusive. The course is geared towards animal welfare advocates, volunteers and professionals, but anyone can benefit by taking the course.
The REDI course shows us what true equity looks like -- both inside our foundation, and our society,” says Mary Smith, Executive Leadership Team, Maddie’s Fund. “Our entire Maddie’s Fund team has taken the course and it has allowed us to engage in some uncomfortable yet inspirational conversations. We encourage everyone to take the course to help make our community a more inclusive place for all.”
CARE’s REDI course is an introductory guide to understanding racial equity, diversity and inclusion. The coursework consists of videos and graphics that are shareable, and activities that are meant to get you thinking about the world around you.
“REDI is important because it yields positive and increased shelter animal placement results, while also allowing learners to both understand and correct their own implicit biases” says Dr. Alina Luna, CARE’s Dean of the Circle of Learning and Leadership.
REDI works outside the traditional framework of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Often times, these initiatives are not authentic, done to look as though great strides in diversity are being made in an organization. The majority of these initiatives seldom last long, and rarely transfer power to people of color. Additionally, there are very few systemic and equitable shifts within the organizations that implement them.
Participants who take this course are committing themselves to their own personal journey of being an advocate for social justice and an ally to all BIPOC communities.
This is a self-paced course. Applicants will have 30 days to complete the course and take the test at the end. You can earn a badge that lasts two years and you will have immediate access into CARE’s Changemakers Circle and the coveted Disruptor Level, where REDI-certified participants can put what they have learned into practice in safe and equitable spaces.
If you would like to sign up to take the course, go here.
CARE: Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.
Maddie's Fund® is a family foundation established in 1994 by Dave and Cheryl Duffield and is the fulfillment of a promise to an inspirational dog, Maddie. She provided them much joy for over ten years and continues to inspire them today.
The Foundation has awarded over $265 million in grants toward increased community lifesaving, pioneering shelter medicine education and establishing foster care as a standard across the U.S.
Maddie’s Fund proudly offers the industry a national voice, important funding opportunities for bold ideas, learning resources and access to collaborate and share innovative solutions. The Foundation invests its resources in a commitment to keeping pets and people together, creating a safety net of care for animals in need and operating within a culture of inclusiveness and humility. #ThanksToMaddie.
