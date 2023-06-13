CASIRIS Tech Unveils the Omnistar L80: A Revolutionary LCD Projector Set to Redefine Home Cinema Experience
Boasting unparalleled brightness, exceptional sound quality, and advanced features, the Omnistar l80 is poised to transform home entertainmentSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CASIRIS Tech, a leading innovator in the field of projection technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Omnistar L80, the brightest LCD projector with booming sound, on Kickstarter. This revolutionary product is set to redefine the home cinema experience with its superior brightness, exceptional sound quality, and advanced features.
The Omnistar L80 is a groundbreaking advancement in LCD optical path and light source technology. It boasts an impressive 1500 ANSI lumens brightness, enhancing image quality when streaming all movies, even during the daytime in well-lit rooms. The L80's high-quality LCD display utilizes a 5.7" LCD display and 4 high-quality glass-coated lenses, ensuring remarkable image clarity and color accuracy.
The L80 is not just about visuals; it's also about sound. Equipped with powerful 2 x 15W speakers, a 4XNBR subwoofer, and professional audio DSP AKM7735, the L80 delivers a truly immersive auditory experience. From the subtlest whispers to the thunderous explosions, the L80 ensures an expansive soundscape that reaches every corner of the room. Moreover, it can be seamlessly transformed into a High-Fidelity Bluetooth Speaker, redefining the audio experience.
The L80 projector offers a range of advanced features that enhance user convenience. With its powerful, intelligent algorithm, the L80 provides instant Auto Focus functionality, eliminating the need for manual adjustments. The Auto Keystone Correction feature ensures a flawlessly aligned and precise projection effortlessly. The Digital Zoom feature allows users to enlarge portions of the projected content or adjust the zoom level to suit their viewing preferences without affecting image quality.
The L80 projector also supports seamless content streaming, allowing users to cast their content, apps, and games directly from their favorite devices. It also offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and audio inputs, ensuring easy compatibility with preferred devices.
The L80 projector is designed for longevity and optimal performance. It offers an extended life of 30,000 hours, lasting up to 20 years with 4 hours of daily use, and low power consumption at only 33% of a TV. The L80's innovative Dust Proof Optics that meet IPX5 test standards keep it protected for optimal performance.
"We are excited to bring the Omnistar L80 to the market," said a spokesperson from CASIRIS Tech. "Our goal was to create a projector that offers superior brightness and sound quality, along with advanced features that enhance user convenience. We believe the L80 is a game-changer in the home cinema experience."
The Omnistar L80 is set to make its debut on Kickstarter on June 13th. There is a Super Early Bird price for only $219, a 56% discount off the MSRP of $499.
For more information about the Omnistar L80 and CASIRIS Tech, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/casiristech and join the L80 Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/623184079268828.
About CASIRIS Tech
CASIRIS Tech is a leading innovator in the field of projection technology. They are committed to creating high-quality, advanced projectors that enhance the home cinema experience. Their latest product, the Omnistar L80, is a testament to their commitment to innovation and quality.
