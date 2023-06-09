ATELIER Playa Mujeres is recognized as one of the “25 Best Hotels in the World”

ATELIER Playa Mujeres was recognized by travelers as “Best of The Best”, which also includes being listed in five categories that are highly valued both nationally and internationally ATELIER de Hoteles, announced that the online site Tripadvisor has chosen it as one of the “25 Best Hotels in the World” in the context of the Travelers’ Choice Best Of The Best 2023. ATELIER Playa Mujeres is a 5+ star all-inclusive resort for adults, that offers a fantastic concept inspired in Mexican Contemporary Art and which includes exclusive restaurants, open spaces and its unique NUUP Spa.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the “All-Suites Luxury Resort” of the Mexican hotel marketer and operator ATELIER de Hoteles, announced that the online site Tripadvisor has chosen it as one of the “25 Best Hotels in the World” in the context of the Travelers’ Choice Best Of The Best 2023.

The “Travelers’ Choice” awards recognize hotels, restaurants, destinations and activities that have delighted travelers all over the world, according to reviews and opinions from users of Tripadvisor during a 12-month period, thus attaining a privileged position among its more than eight million profiles.

Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles, stated that “It’s an honor for all of us part of the great ATELIER de Hoteles family to receive this distinction for our resort ATELIER Playa Mujeres. To be considered one of the “25 Best Hotels in the World” results from the great effort, continuous dedication, and the Addictive Service of our Arteleros. We continue to reaffirm our leadership as a hotel marketer and operator and celebrate that ATELIER Playa Mujeres has positioned itself globally thanks to reviews from guests that have visited our resort and enjoyed our Handcrafted Hospitality”.

Due to their service, quality, and reliability, the winners of the “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best” award are ranked in the top 1% in Tripadvisor. This distinction places them as the most preferred destinations for 2023.

#22 of the Top Hotels in the World

#09 of All - Inclusive Hotels in the World

#04 of Luxury Hotels in Mexico

#02 of All - inclusive Hotels in Mexico

#02 of Top Hotels in Mexico

“We congratulate the winners of Tripadvisor’s “2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best” said John Boris, Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer of Tripadvisor. “The resurgence of travel that we witnessed last year has enhanced competition even more. To be classified as one of the “Best of the Best”, attests to the delivery of an exemplary experience to those who are most important: the guests. In view of changing expectations, continued labor scarcity and rising costs, this is no easy task and I am continuously impressed by the hotel industry’s resiliency and adaptability”.

It should be noted that ATELIER Playa Mujeres has become a reference property for luxury all-inclusive resorts. In four years, ATELIER Playa Mujeres has received several national and international prizes and insignia. This is the result of its unwavering commitment to its guests and commercial partners and efficient strategies and processes, all of which make it possible to exceed guests’ expectations.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres is a 5+ star all-inclusive resort for adults, that offers a fantastic concept inspired in Mexican Contemporary Art and which includes exclusive restaurants, open spaces and its unique NUUP Spa.

Conceived as a masterpiece, ATELIER Playa Mujeres envelops its guests in a luxury experience in which art, nature and culture combine to create the perfect atmosphere for rest and relaxation in the continental zone of Isla Mujeres.

