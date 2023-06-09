End to End Enterprise Solutions wins contract for Texas 911 Cybersecurity Assessment Services
End to End Enterprise Solutions LLC. is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business. It offers advanced technology solutions, cybersecurity, AI/ML services to assist private and public-sector clients.
E3S' new contract focuses on Cybersecurity Assessment Services for RPCs and their PSAP networks that provide 911 services under the CSEC.
Size, geographical diversity and the potential to face cyber-attacks and natural disasters mean that the security of the PSAP response capabilities is of critical importance to the state of Texas.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- End to End Enterprise Solutions (E3S), a leading IT, Advanced Tech, and AI/ML services company, has been awarded a contract for Cybersecurity Assessment Services through the Commission of State Emergency Communications (CSEC). The contract is to assist Texas’ Regional Planning Commissions (RPCs) and their Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) network that provide 911 services under the regulation of CSEC.
— Esteve Mede, CISSP; CEO & President
The goal of our work is to identify and address strengths, challenges, opportunities, and direction regarding protecting RPCs, their PSAPs, and the critical infrastructure systems implemented by RPCs for their RPC PSAP Network. Strictest best practice compliance will be observed according the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and moderate baseline controls from the NIST Special Publication 800-53 (Revision 5)- Security and Privacy Controls for Federal Information Systems and Organizations, 4 NENA Security for Next Generation 9-1-1 Standards (NG-SEC), 5 and the FCC’s working group outputs,6.
The scope’s critical areas are designed to help RPCs and CSEC improve the cybersecurity maturity of RPC PSAP Network and the 9-1-1 Program, including key areas of risk. E3S will do Assessments to identify cybersecurity threats and evaluate the relative maturity of cybersecurity practices, conduct analysis of the Assessment results, deliver Assessment reports, and construct a Roadmap for future action.
The operational range covers all processes, facilities, equipment, voice and data telephony and networking required for an RPC to provide 9-1-1 service within their service area and extends to the critical infrastructure systems implemented by the RPC for their PSAPs and the individual PSAP 9-1-1 LAN. Our action plan will be outlined in our Stakeholder Engagement Plan, Schedule of completion and Assessment Plan. Interaction will be both virtual and in-person with the latter including physical assessments and a Stakeholder Engagement Workshop to onboard the RPCs.
E3S has developed the first-of-its-kind cybersecurity assessment process to meet the array of challenges a state could face when implementing and executing a cybersecurity assessment of this scale across the entire state. By leveraging E3S’s FedRAMP proven solution, SINGULARITY-IT, we will have the people, processes and technologies in place that will allow the fastest and most successful option to get the program transitioned in and communicated across Texas, ensuring we complete on time and on budget.
This is E3S’ second 911 Assessment contract, coming on the heels of a one-year contract by the State of North Carolina’s Department of Information Technology (DIT) for a Cybersecurity assessment of its 911 Emergency System. This contract was concluded successfully and characterized by on-time delivery; efficient and thorough service and exceptional knowledge support.
E3S’ earlier and current federal government contracts include FEMA, the U.S. Department of State (DOS), U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, The United State Access Board, National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA). The Company also holds position on the GSA IT Schedule 70. This contract fits firmly into E3S’ vision to be a Cybersecurity and AI/ML solutions driver in the realm of Emergency Management and Planning, as it answers the state and private need for building and implementing innovative processes generated by practical AI and DevSecOps supported products and services.
Wilfredo Candelaria, Chief Information Officer at End to End Enterprise Solutions, said: “End to End Enterprise Solutions’ (E3S), will be advancing our ambitions and capabilities, to be proactive, agile and solution driven with our services. In an environment driven by threats at local, national, and international levels we are determined to implement compliant infrastructure and processes, use the best technology to strengthen cyberhealth and defenses of critical services across the USA and stave off cyberattacks with sound data analysis and heightened responses. Cybercriminals target the networks that have the most outdated and vulnerable cybersecurity practices. Open network ports, widely used login credentials, and unsecured network services are prime targets for attackers. Having a secure network means eliminating Texas 911 PSAPs from the list of potential targets.”
CEO Esteve Mede added, “We are cognizant of the sheer size and geographical diversity of Texas, we observe that in addition to the probability of national and localized cyber-attacks faced by Texas and other states, this state has the potential to face a myriad of natural disasters, ranging from flooding to drought and from wildfires to ice storms. With these possibilities in mind, E3S is aware that our ability to assure the security of the PSAP response capabilities is of critical importance to the state of Texas.”
For more information: https://eecomputing.com/
Editor notes:
End to End Enterprise Solutions, LLC founded in 2012, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business, managed together with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria. In February 2023, E3S established its AI division; and now specializes in Deployment of Integrated Cognitive Computer Systems which are Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain their mission. E3S also offers advanced technology solutions, and cybersecurity. With a primary base in the Gov-Con space, it has achieved solid success and growth in that segment. E3S also boasts proprietary services such as Singularity-IT™, a (FedRAMP certified) SOC solution and NIMBLE™ a low-code\no-code AI\ML digital twin development platform.
For more information; https://eecomputing.com/about/
