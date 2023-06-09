Former LSU Football Player Shares Story of Triumph Over Tragedy In New Best Seller
Westminster Publishing House launches a football biography that motivates the masses
In this book you will see how life, no matter its condition or circumstance, is always worth fighting for.”MONROE, LOUISIANA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors Matt Branch and Liana Branch share their powerful story of how an LSU player got shot by a dog and lived to tell the story in "Nobody’s Gonna Die Today" ($17.99, paperback, 979-8-218-20172-2, $25.99, hardcover, 979-8-218-20173-9).
— Matt Branch
Former LSU football player and survivor of a tragic hunting accident, Matt Branch, shares his story of survival and hope in his new book "Nobody's Gonna Die Today". In December 2018, Branch's hunting trip went awry when his gun accidentally went off and severed his femoral artery, leaving him close to death. Against all odds, Branch survived but with the loss of his entire left leg. Through determination and motivation for his family, Branch fought to regain his mobility and independence, and now he shares his journey of faith and purpose with others.
In his book, Branch shares the excruciating details of his accident and recovery, providing a message of perseverance and hope. The book's title, "Nobody's Gonna Die Today," is a poignant reference to something his football coach used to say to keep players pushing through tough workouts. For Branch, it signifies cheating death and making the most of his second chance at life.
Since its release on May 17, 2023, "Nobody's Gonna Die Today" has held the number one new release spot on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, resonating with sports fans, LSU fans, outdoorsmen, medical professionals, people involved with disabilities, and Christians. Branch hopes to inspire others to find strength and meaning in their darkest moments and to collect stories that they can be proud of. As a speaker, endurance athlete, husband, and father, Branch is fulfilling his purpose in life by sharing his story of triumph over tragedy.
Nobody’s Gonna Die Today is now available for sale wherever books are sold including amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and booksamillion.com
Matt Branch
branch8279@gmail.com
Westminster Publishing House