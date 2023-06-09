Chambers USA Recognizes Elizabeth L.A. Garvish for Immigration Law
Atlanta immigration attorney Elizabeth Garvish recognized by Chambers and Partners for her expertise in both business and family-based immigration services.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Garvish Immigration Law Group is pleased to announce that its Founder and Managing Member, Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, was ranked by Chambers and Partners in the USA 2023 Guide.
This year's guide consists of the most comprehensive coverage of the US legal market with thousands of rankings for law firm departments and individual lawyers based on 47,000 responses via surveys and phone interviews over seven months of in-depth research. Chambers and Partners’ unrivaled and completely independent insight provides analysis on the global legal profession. Elizabeth’s 2023 Chambers ranking arose completely organically from the mentions she received during the rigorous research period. Client feedback featured in the Chambers USA 2023 guide highlights her expertise in the healthcare industry.
Both Elizabeth and the award-winning immigration law firm were named in the U.S. News and World Report in the 2023 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America and the 2023 Edition of Best Law Firms, respectively. Also, in 2023 Elizabeth was named to Lawdragon’s Leading 100 Immigration Lawyers, and the Georgia Titan 100, which recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 business leaders. In 2023, for the 11th year in a row, Elizabeth was selected to Georgia Super Lawyers. In June of 2022, Elizabeth was recognized as a Legal Innovator at the Daily Report’s Georgia Legal Awards (now the Southeastern Legal Awards).
Elizabeth is a certified global speaker by the EO Global Speakers Academy and presenter on entrepreneurship and U.S. immigration topics around the world. An active member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), Elizabeth speaks at many AILA conferences and events. She serves on various national committees and is the Past Chair of the Georgia-Alabama Chapter of AILA. She earned her law degree from Tulane University and her undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University.
About Garvish Immigration Law Group
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC was founded by Elizabeth Garvish in 2011 with its mission to become the happiest law firm in America. The law firm is a certified WBE and consists of a team of all female lawyers. Garvish Immigration represents a number of large corporations and international entrepreneurs on employment based immigration visas such as H-1B, E-1, E-2, E-3, L-1, TN, PERM Labor Certifications, and more. The award winning law group has been ranked as one of the “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News and World Report since 2021 and was recognized as one of the fastest growing law firms in the country by Law Firm 500.
About Chambers and Partners
Chambers and Partners is the leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. It delivers detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers and law firms. Since being founded in 1989 they have dedicated themselves to delivering detailed rankings and insights into the world's top lawyers, legal departments and law firms. Present and relied on in over 70 countries and 200 jurisdictions, their independent research led approach is recognized as the ranking that matters with an in-depth research methodology involving detailed interviews and analysis of capabilities, achievement and sector presence.
