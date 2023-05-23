Elizabeth Garvish Listed In 2023 Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers
Award-Winning Atlanta Immigration Lawyer Elizabeth Garvish Named to Inaugural Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers ListATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Garvish Immigration Law Group is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Garvish, Founder and Managing Member of the Immigration Practice, has been selected for inclusion in the inaugural guide of 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers by Lawdragon.
This guide represents a remarkable group of elite advisors leading the way in opening doors and borders for businesses and other organizations in their talent needs, as well as individuals in joining their family and seeking a new and better life. Lawdragon is an advocate for equality and inclusion. This guide is 60 percent women and 40 percent inclusive. The full list of their 2023 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers can be found on the Lawdragon website.
Earlier in 2023 Elizabeth was selected to the Georgia Super Lawyers list for the 11th year in a row. She was also named a Georgia Titan 100 which recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 business leaders using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Both Elizabeth and her law firm, Garvish Immigration Law Group, were named by U.S. News and World Report in the 2023 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America and the 2023 Edition of Best Law Firms, respectively. The law firm was also voted Best of Georgia Immigration Law Firms in 2022 by the Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll.
In addition to excelling in immigration legal work, Elizabeth has been recognized for her unique entrepreneurial journey. The Daily Report recognized Elizabeth as a Legal Innovator in June 2022 at the Georgia Legal Awards (now the Southeastern Legal Awards). This award specifically honors legal professionals who envision “game-changing ideas for their practices or organizations and who were able to turn their vision into reality.”
Elizabeth is a certified speaker by the Global Speakers Academy, part of the Entrepreneurs' Organization. She frequently writes and speaks about her entrepreneurial journey and how she is creating the Happiest Law Firm in America by using her own unique business strategy. Elizabeth says, "I look at things differently than most lawyers. I don’t plan for failure. I use energy, manifestation and even love coupled with creativity and intelligence to get my clients the outcomes they desire."
Elizabeth earned her law degree from Tulane University Law School and her undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University.
About Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC is an award-winning immigration law firm founded by Elizabeth Garvish in 2011. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Garvish Immigration represents corporate and individual clients across the globe. The practice is focused exclusively on employment and family-based cases. At Garvish Immigration Law Group, the firm functions with one principle in mind – clients come first. Garvish Immigration Law Group is committed to close collaboration with clients to ensure they achieve their goals.
About Lawdragon
Lawdragon is a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features – including well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers – as well as content, marketing and branding services for lawyers and firms. Lawdragon has provided dedicated reporting on immigration law since 2008, largely as part of its focus on top employment advisors to corporations and businesses.
