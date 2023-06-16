Intrinio Launches New Cost-Effective, Real-Time Stock Prices with Nasdaq Basic
Intrinio introduces an essential, affordable product to their Gold Stock Prices Package.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading financial data provider, Intrinio is pleased to add a new product to its extensive product line. Built by developers for developers, Nasdaq Basic is the leading exchange-provided alternative for real-time Best Bid and Offer and Last Sale information for all U.S. exchange-listed stocks. Intrinio's Nasdaq Basic solution offers numerous advantages for users, including seven times more volume than IEX and a more affordable alternative to SIP/Level-1. This makes it a valuable and effective option for users looking for a reliable and low-cost solution that will not cost them excessive and expensive monthly exchange fees.
Intrinio’s Nasdaq Basic is real-time stock price data now offered in their Gold Stock Prices Package along with other useful Stock Price Data API features such as Security Reference Data, EOD History, Historical Intraday Equity Prices, 15 min delayed SIP data, and more. In addition to being an affordable real-time data option and alternative, Nasdaq Basic includes Nyse, Nyse American and Nasdaq equities, and REST API or WebSocket access.
Intrinio offers flexible fees and a free trial of Nasdaq Basic for those looking for a test run of the product. The financial data experts at Intrinio invite potential users to request a consultation to learn more about how Nasdaq Basic can be a beneficial addition to their fintech company, quant platform, trading app, or asset management process.
About the Company:
Intrinio is a full-service financial data provider serving the B2B market, from startups to enterprise-level customers. Intrinio offers introductory price points and data subscription packages that scale, making it affordable and accessible for developers and quants. If a customer visits the website, they can sign up, chat with the team, get an account, API keys, and trial data within minutes. Intrinio offers trials, monthly and annual pricing, full customer support, and co-marketing.
