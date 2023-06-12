Helpside Hosts Annual Harassment and Discrimination Online Training Event
Helpside’s online training will be conducted on June 21, 2023, from 11am-12pm MST.LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Conducting harassment and discrimination prevention training with employees is crucial for reducing the risks of complaints and harassment incidents. Each year, Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Helpside hosts Harassment and Discrimination Training to help employers and employees know how to handle a discrimination or harassment complaint, readying everyone for potential risks in the future.
The director of Human Resources at Helpside, Brandon White, will lead the training session. Brandon has over a decade of Human Resources experience with major companies throughout Utah’s Wasatch front. His vast experience allows him to help simplify complicated employment situations and regulations to help make them more approachable for small business owners.
This online training event will highlight the importance of preventing discrimination and harassment in the workplace, as it’s not only a moral obligation but a legal obligation for employers. Discrimination or harassment claims can cost a company thousands of dollars, cause hard-working employees to leave, and potentially damage a company’s reputation.
Helpside encourages employers to register to gain more knowledge about discrimination and harassment policies in the workplace and how to professionally handle complaints if they arise. The online training event will be available to watch on June 21, 2023, from 11am-12pm MST.
Once registered, employers and employees will receive an email that includes a handout and acknowledgment form to record which employees attended the training. Employees can view the training from one link and watch together, or employees can register separately to watch from their individual computers.
If employers have questions about the online training event, Helpside encourages attendees to contact humanresources@helpside.com.
About the Company:
Helpside has been taking care of small businesses since 1990. They are proud to partner with small businesses to provide payroll, employee benefits, human resources, employer compliance, safety, and workers’ compensation solutions that allow leaders to focus on the growth and success of their employees and their business.
Samantha Reynolds
Helpside
+1 (208) 813-6273
marketing@helpside.com