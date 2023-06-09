TDOC Partners With Carson-Newman For New Bachelor's Program

WARTBURG, Tenn. – Inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) will soon have a new opportunity to pursue a post-secondary education. Carson-Newman University, a Christian university based out of Jefferson County, TN, is partnering with MCCX’s education department to offer a bachelor’s program at the facility. The program – Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies with an emphasis in Ministry Studies, will launch in August.

"Carson-Newman's mission is innovative, community-centered, and directed to helping our students reach their full potential," says Dr. David Crutchley, Dean of the School of Biblical and Theological Studies. “MCCX offers an exciting new frontier for us to harness the potential of a new cohort of Carson-Newman students."

The Christian Studies major includes courses in biblical studies, church history, Christian doctrine, and pastoral ministry. Development in critical skills, research, and oral and written communication will equip those in the program for leadership in education, social work, and religious organizations.

“Education plays a pivotal role in offender rehabilitation and this program is going to open doors and create opportunities for those who take advantage of it,” said Julia Gregg, Principal at MCCX. “This partnership is one that is going to change lives for the better and help us [TDOC] achieve our overall mission.”

Carson-Newman joins Roane State Community College and Tennessee College of Applied Science as post-secondary education options available for inmates housed at MCCX.