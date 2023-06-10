Lancaster, PA Takes Accessibility to a New Level as the First AbleVu Accessible City in Pennsylvania

Photo Credit: Alexandria Allen AbleVu-Know Before You Go

Welcoming Visitors of All Abilities

UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lancaster, Pennsylvania is blazing a new trail for accessibility, becoming the first AbleVu Accessible City in their state. This remarkable feat was achieved through Discover Lancaster’s commitment to providing information about businesses and attractions that are accessible to people of varying abilities. With a dedication to providing the highest level of accessibility, Lancaster is setting the gold standard for other cities to follow.

AbleVu is a revolutionary platform that enables you to search through a vast database of businesses across the United States who have gone the extra mile to make be transparent by sharing accessibility information. It is not about being “perfect,” but is about sharing information that will help people have the information they need to make sound decisions. With the AbleVu profile, you can easily view a business's accessibility features and even ask questions directly to the business, if needed.

AbleVu Accessible Cities are cities throughout the country which have a high concentration of businesses with a high level of accessibility features.

Meegan Winters, accessibility educator and founder of AbleVu, and the entire AbleVu team are passionate about enabling everyone to experience the joy of exploring and discovering local businesses, regardless of any accessibility limitations they may face.

With this, the team has partnered with Discover Lancaster to make the city the first AbleVu Accessible City in Pennsylvania. To further this mission, AbleVu is now certifying AbleVu Accessible Cities across the US, which are cities throughout the United States that have a substantial number of businesses fully equipped with accessibility features.

Discover Lancaster has onboarded 5 hotels/lodging locations, 5 restaurants/dining, and 5 attractions in the city, making it eligible for the AbleVu Accessible City status.

“We’re excited and proud to work with AbleVu and our local partners in this collaborative effort to make our destination a more accessible place to visit for all,” said Edward Harris, President & CEO of Discover Lancaster. “Travel should be open to anyone wishing to explore the world around them, and every bit of helpful information we can provide brings AbleVu users that much closer to experiencing those adventures.”

With virtual walk-through tours, photos, text information, accessibility information and more, customers of all abilities can now explore their destination beforehand to decrease anxiety. As a result of Lancaster's commitment to accessibility, the city has become a leader in creating a more inclusive travel environment.

Head over to www.ablevu.com now to start exploring the possibilities of AbleVu Accessible Cities!

ABOUT ABLEVU

AbleVu is a platform that makes finding businesses and public venues that meet accessibility needs (physical and invisible) easier. The platform offers a variety of information, allowing customers of all abilities an opportunity to explore beforehand to decrease anxiety.