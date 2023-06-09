Andalsuia Group strikes a partnership with Serdur Global

Serdur Global stroke this partnership with the aim of establishing a base in Dubai, as well as investing about $ 10 million in building a factory in the KSA.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andalusia Courtyard, the Dubai-based leading real estate developer, announced the conclusion of a partnership with Serdur Global, a gigantic Turkish group, which is a leading manufacturer of decor and luxurious furniture.

By virtue of this partnership, Serdur Global accesses the Middle East markets, particularly the UAE and KSA.

Serdur Global stroke this partnership with the aim of establishing a base in Dubai, as well as investing about $ 10 million in building a factory in the KSA.

Saleh Tabbakh the CEO and founder of Andalsuia Courtyard, commented on this partnership and said: “we are proud of this partnership, as it will add new dimensions for our clients, and comes after we launched our real estate development services. We will proceed to contacting the investors and landlords to offer them our services”.

“All these indicators within the real estate market in Dubai stimulate companies to develop their business and conclude partnerships that help seize the attractive opportunities, which have been constantly present in the market in recent years “, he added.

Tabbakh clarified that Andalusia Courtyard seeks to make its real estate services and products integrated, and harnesses all its experiences in real estate sector to offer projects that meet all the needs of its clients.

“This partnership is deemed a huge step in the context of our plan to be a provider of fully integrated real estate services, to offer the investors and landlords comprehensive property services”, Tabbakh continued.

He stated that Andalusia Courtyard offers the services of projects’ feasibility studies, funding, development, implementation, and managements. “We manage projects, complexes, and facilities, in partnership with a number of local and global companies, to provide investors and landlords with all development services under one platform, to benefit from the property market in the UAE”, he noted.

Tabbakh highlighted the big achievements of Andalusia Courtyard, such as developing Andalusia Mall in Barari neighborhood, and launching “Maya Townhouse” project. “We will also launch a number of projects soon, and we seek new investment opportunities in the UAE and KSA”, Tabbakh added.

“Andalusia Courtyard Real Estate Developer relies upon the management of real estate portfolios, and property development and investment, and it looks forward to provide the investors in the market with property development services, as well as the development of its own and innovative projects”, Tabbakh concluded.

In his turn, Serkan Durdu, the founder and CEO of Serdur Global said: “We are delighted to conclude a partnership with Andalusia Courtyard, a unique real estate development company which is all about quality. This partnership will include setting up a base for us in Dubai and a $ 10 M factory in KSA“.

“We believe that the UAE and KSA are now considered strategic attraction poles for the luxurious real estate development, which befits all clients, be they local or global. From our side, we are keen to offer our fit-out and furniture products to bring our experience to the Middle East”, he added.

Serdur Global was established in 2006, and specialized in luxurious fit-out and furniture. It focuses upon the 5 star hotels and mega projects all over the world.