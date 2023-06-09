Consolidated Elevator Announces Retirement of Karl Reeves
Consolidated is a well-respected New York service business and a testament to the leadership of the Revesz family. I am thrilled to have them join American Elevator Group.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karl Reeves, CEO and Owner of Consolidated Elevator Industries (CEINY Corp), an elevator installation, repair, and maintenance company, has announced his retirement. Reeves has had a successful career in the New York City elevator industry, using his strong work ethic, leadership skills, and strategic thinking abilities to navigate the dynamic and changing environment.
Reeves began his career as a licensed stockbroker before establishing Principal Advisors, Inc, a full-service Broker Dealer clearing through Sterne Agee, one of the oldest and largest privately-owned financial services firms in the United States. His success in the financial industry led him to tackle the elevator industry, where he proved to be an agile and innovative leader.
During the pandemic, Reeves led his company through uncertainty, maintaining a stable income when others faltered amidst the erratic behavior of the economy. Given the highly competitive and fast-paced environment of New York City, Reeves’s ability to thrive under challenging circumstances was a significant accomplishment in and of itself. His endurance, agility, and partnership-building character allowed him to prevail in business against all odds.
Reeves’ success and leadership skills earned Consolidated Elevator a major investment in 2022 from American Elevator Group, the largest independent elevator service provider in North America, with Reeves maintaining his role as CEO. American Elevator Group’s President, C. Mark Boelhouwer, praised Reeves and Consolidated Elevator in May 2022, stating, “Consolidated is a well-respected New York service business and a testament to the leadership of the Revesz family. I am thrilled to have them join American Elevator Group.”
After a year as CEO, Karl Reeves announced his retirement from Consolidated Elevator in May 2023. Reeves’s diverse experience and exceptional business acumen will make him an ideal candidate for any advisory or leadership role going forward.
Consolidated Elevator and the industry have undoubtedly benefited from Karl Reeves’s leadership and industry expertise. His success serves as a testament to his character, leadership, and resilience as an executive. His dedication to taking on dynamic challenges will undoubtedly continue in his future endeavors.
