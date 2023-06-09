RISEUP Program Launches to Help Repair Metal Roofs

The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP) to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

Guam residents who have damaged metal roofs can enroll for the program through their mayor’s office. There are three steps to sign up:

Guam resident contacts their mayor’s office to apply. Resident’s roof damage is assessed for eligibility. If eligible, a temporary metal roof is installed.

The timeline for how fast temporary roofs can be installed will be largely based on the number of requests and size of the area impacted.

It is important to note that Guam residents do not need to register with FEMA to qualify for this program and participation will not affect other forms of federal disaster assistance, such as those provided by FEMA.

Emergency roof repair assistance is limited to pre-disaster owner-occupied residences. Repairs to commercial properties, including rental units are ineligible.

Additional Eligibility Criteria

Dwellings must have disaster-caused roof damage that impacts habitability.

Dwellings must be otherwise structurally sound. Only dwellings that can be safely occupied after the roof repairs have been completed are eligible. Dwellings that are affected by disaster-caused utility outages are not disqualified based on utility outages alone.

Approximately 50% of roof substructure (rafters/trusses) must remain, as determined by USACE.

The damaged roof must cover indoor living space completely enclosed by walls. Living space includes facilities for cooking, eating, sleeping and sanitation. Outdoor kitchens with a damaged roof covering will qualify to the extent that is covers the dwelling’s only means of cooking and storing food. Garages, carports, porches, etc. do not qualify.

Repairs will only be performed on dwellings with pre-disaster metal roofs. Roofs composed of materials such as concrete, slate, asbestos or clay tile, or other material are not covered under this program.

Homes unable to be assessed are not eligible. Accessibility is the responsibility of the resident and GovGuam.

Mayor’s Offices

To get started visit your mayor’s office from the list below: