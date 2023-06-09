Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes the 2023 Navy Contracting Summit
Tells Military and Business Leaders that a Sense of Urgency is Needed
We Need to Create a Sense of Urgency”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA) told hundreds of military and business leaders that he is concerned about the challenges posed by China. The Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee told the audience at the 2023 Navy Contracting Summit that China is competing with the United States in every aspect of the world. "China's desire is to defeat the U.S.", Wittman said.
— Congressman Rob Wittman
"Time is critical!", Wittman implored. "We need to create a sense of urgency to counter the Chinese. That means Congress, our military, and industry ramping up quickly. At the tip of the spear is the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps."
The Congressman stated that our challenges with China are maritime. Wittman said that the U.S. must have a 355 ship Navy as fast as possible and that we need to build two Virginia-Class submarines per year, then three. The Congressman urged industry to take action to meet the challenges facing us.
The 2023 Navy Contracting Summit, held in Virginia Beach yesterday and today, brought together Pentagon Officials, Navy Commands, Navy Bases, contracting officials, small business officials, and military contractors to discuss the 2024 defense budget, Navy mission priorities, Navy contracting opportunities, and strategies to involve more small businesses in military contracts. More than 400 military and business leaders participated in the 2-day national forum.
The Summit was organized by the Defense Leadership Forum, a public service organization which brings together Congressional, military, and business leaders to identify the best solutions to defend the United States.
