Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,492 in the last 365 days.

Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes the 2023 Navy Contracting Summit

Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes 2023 Navy Contracting Summit

Tells Military and Business Leaders that a Sense of Urgency is Needed

We Need to Create a Sense of Urgency”
— Congressman Rob Wittman
VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA) told hundreds of military and business leaders that he is concerned about the challenges posed by China. The Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee told the audience at the 2023 Navy Contracting Summit that China is competing with the United States in every aspect of the world. "China's desire is to defeat the U.S.", Wittman said.

"Time is critical!", Wittman implored. "We need to create a sense of urgency to counter the Chinese. That means Congress, our military, and industry ramping up quickly. At the tip of the spear is the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps."

The Congressman stated that our challenges with China are maritime. Wittman said that the U.S. must have a 355 ship Navy as fast as possible and that we need to build two Virginia-Class submarines per year, then three. The Congressman urged industry to take action to meet the challenges facing us.

The 2023 Navy Contracting Summit, held in Virginia Beach yesterday and today, brought together Pentagon Officials, Navy Commands, Navy Bases, contracting officials, small business officials, and military contractors to discuss the 2024 defense budget, Navy mission priorities, Navy contracting opportunities, and strategies to involve more small businesses in military contracts. More than 400 military and business leaders participated in the 2-day national forum.

The Summit was organized by the Defense Leadership Forum, a public service organization which brings together Congressional, military, and business leaders to identify the best solutions to defend the United States.

William Loiry
Ultimate Media
media@usdlf.org

You just read:

Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes the 2023 Navy Contracting Summit

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Military Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more