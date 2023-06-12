FUCHS Recognized as Supplier of the Year by John Deere for Outstanding Performance

In 2022, FUCHS was awarded a significant portion of the North American lubricant aftermarket business with John Deere.

FUCHS, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, was recognized as a Achieving Excellence program partner for the fifth year in a row.

Our continuous, quality communication in all aspects of the business stands out and is a key enabler for the successful partnership not only in North America, but globally.” — Thomas Hayes, Vice President of OEM at FUCHS Lubricants Co.

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, was recently recognized as a partner in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) program for the fifth year in a row and earned the Supplier of the Year designation for the JD Parts Division.

CEO Stefan Fuchs is very pleased to accept the award: "We are honored to receive this recognition and grateful for our partnership with John Deere. We are committed to providing great customer service, quality products, and responding to our partner's business needs and goals."

In 2022, FUCHS was awarded a significant portion of the North American lubricant aftermarket business with John Deere. Throughout all phases of the project, FUCHS has demonstrated solid execution and worked diligently to bring the project to a successful start. “Our continuous, quality communication in all aspects of the business stands out and is a key enabler for the successful partnership not only in North America, but globally,” says Thomas Hayes, Vice President of OEM at FUCHS Lubricants Co.

FUCHS is a supplier of lubricants, engine coolants and greases to John Deere's operation in various countries all over the globe. Suppliers who participate in the AE Program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and responsiveness.

Akhilesh Bhagwat, Director of Global Aftermarket Supply Chain at John Deere, expressed his delight in working with FUCHS and our commitment to continuous improvement: "Suppliers earning this recognition have demonstrated the highest level of performance, collaboration, and commitment to continuous improvement. I’m delighted to work with our long-term partner FUCHS to support our global customers in the aftermarket."

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.