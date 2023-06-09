Royalton Barracks / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2002263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2023 1617 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 12 and Farnsworth Brook Rd, Braintree, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jason Turner

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/18/2023 at approximately 1617 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation revealed the operator, Turner's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was Criminally Suspended. Turner was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/05/2023 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 08:30 A.M.

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.