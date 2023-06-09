Royalton Barracks / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2002263
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/18/2023 1617 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 12 and Farnsworth Brook Rd, Braintree, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jason Turner
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/18/2023 at approximately 1617 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation revealed the operator, Turner's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was Criminally Suspended. Turner was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/05/2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 08:30 A.M.
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
