Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,271 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2002263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2023 1617 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 12 and Farnsworth Brook Rd, Braintree, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jason Turner                                              

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/18/2023 at approximately 1617 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation revealed the operator, Turner's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was Criminally Suspended. Turner was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/05/2023 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 08:30 A.M.           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more