Helltown Ohio Movie Is Available Free on Tubi

Lost Teens, Unknown Creatures, Satanic Churches Featured in "June 9" Movie

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on the true legend of Ohio's haunted Helltown is the horror film, June 9. In the movie, a group of pranking teens decide to visit Boston Mills, an area of Northeast Ohio that once was home to hundreds of citizens, until 1974 when the U.S. government forced them out and burned their homes to the ground under suspicious circumstances. Stories of mutated animals, Satanists, strange beings, and multiple disappearances have plagued the region ever since. Public roads are blocked, churches feature upside down crosses and abandoned school buses can be found deep in the woods.

June 9 shows the group of five teens, known as the "Boston Mills 5," on a search for some harmless fun at the end of the 1999 school year. Their journey of caught-on-camera pranks continues to escalate toward even bigger thrills, but as viewers will witness, something else finds the teens first. The Boston Mills 5 vanished and are missing to this day. Go to www.LostInHelltown.com for more information.

Many documentaries on Helltown have been produced, and the topic is extremely popular on the web, with hundreds of sites devoted to the haunted region. June 9 is the first film to show footage of the beginning – and end – of the many strange and horrifying occurrences that befall unwelcome visitors to this forbidden city.

June 9 is available to stream for free on Tubi.

