Thai Bigfoot Expedition Announced

Tom Biscardi and team readied for the hunt

Join famed Bigfoot researcher Tom Biscardi and a team of experts as they hunt the fabled monster in Thailand.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigfoot is no stranger to the people of Southeast Asia, yet the legendary monster remains just that – a legend. To add some real evidence to the centuries of stories surrounding the mysterious beast, renowned Bigfoot researcher C. Thomas Biscardi, today announced the launch of “Bigfoot in Thailand: The Definitive Expedition” an effort that will finally uncover proof of Bigfoot in a country of believers.

“Reports of Bigfoot, or Orang Pendek as it’s known, in Thailand and other parts of southeast Asis are not a new phenomenon, but due to a variety of reasons, it is a neglected region for boots-on-the-ground searches,” said Biscardi in describing the venture. “In the U.S., looking for Bigfoot and other cryptids has become an industry. Searches are accessible for even a novice, there really are no barriers. This is not the case in Thailand where weather, terrain, wildlife, culture and politics all create limitations. Only a team like mine, with more than 50 years’ experience hunting Bigfoot around the world, could take on such a trek.”

Biscardi will spearhead the expedition, along with two of his long-time team members: Robert “The Swede” Holmberg, a tracker, hunter, and survivalist will be in charge of the field crew, along with Chris Contrearas, an experienced researcher, archivist and information extractor.

In addition to Biscardi and his team, Buddhist Monk “Att” will be part of the expedition leadership team, drawing on his in-country contacts and cultural knowledge vital to gaining access to lands and people linked with Bigfoot sightings.

The first recorded reports of Bigfoot in Thailand date back to the 16th century, when residents in the remote jungles spoke of “live hairy men as tall as 3 meters.” Since the 1920s, thousand of sightings have been logged and a dozen scientific expeditions have been carried out since the mid-1970s. In 2005 a group of journalists traveled to many parts of Taiwan and southeast Asia to search for “10 foot tall giant man apes.” All of this activity produced no tangible evidence.

“I am confident that, along with the help and input of Thai government officials, academic leaders and locals experienced with stories, sightings and encounters, the expedition will be informative and successful in not only creating the definitive historical library of Bigfoot in Thailand, but will also produce clear evidence of the monster,” said Biscardi.

Throughout the entire expedition, cameras will be rolling to record every aspect of the historic journey, highlights from which will be featured in a new documentary. Live streaming will also happen during key in-country searches and available for viewers worldwide. Biscardi has previously produced and directed ten Bigfoot documentaries, setting sales and viewership records during “Bigfoot Week,” when four of his productions were available simultaneously across all major streaming platforms.

Bigfoot in Thailand: The Definitive Expedition is in its initial phase of planning, working with communication, transportation and outfitter organizations to map out the 21-day research and discovery journey.

A website has been launched with pre-expedition information, including data for potential partner organizations and individuals interested in joining the hunt and telling their stories of encounters and sightings.

For more information, check the website or contact C. Thomas Biscardi at (415) 518-8494.

