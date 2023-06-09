PhoenixTeam Begins New Partnership with HUD for FHA Catalyst

PhoenixTeam PhoenixTeam contract to support FHA Catalyst

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PhoenixTeam was recently awarded a $55 million, 5-year contract with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for development, modernization, and enhancement (DME) support services for FHA Catalyst. FHA Catalyst is the Federal Housing Administration’s information technology modernization initiative, connecting systems, people, and data to more effectively support the homeowners, renters, and communities FHA serves.

PhoenixTeam partnered with Salesforce, an industry-leading provider of cloud products and mortgage solutions, Nginering, a small business specializing in IT modernization and digital transformation, and C-HIT, a CMMI Level 5 appraised business transformation solutions provider, who is also the co-prime for this opportunity.

“PhoenixTeam seeks to enable affordable and accessible homeownership for all Americans through customer-centric technology solutions. With this award, PhoenixTeam now has the unique opportunity to serve HUD Federal Housing Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs Loan Guaranty Service, and the Department of Agriculture Rural Development Service. We help each agency achieve its modernization goals to best help low- and moderate-income and first-time homebuyers, veterans, and borrowers in rural areas. It is an honor to serve those who serve.” said Tanya Brennan, PhoenixTeam CEO and Managing Partner.

PhoenixTeam looks forward to supporting HUD and FHA to fulfill its mission with modernized technology.