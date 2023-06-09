Lạng Sơn’s border gates speed up customs clearance

VIETNAM, June 9 -

LẠNG SƠN — The northern border province of Lạng Sơn has sped up customs clearance for import/export activities at two border gates of Hữu Nghị and Tân Thanh.

Currently, Hữu Nghị Border Gate handles customs clearance for about 750 vehicles per day, while its area for those carrying imports/exports can accommodate about 450 vehicles. So, vehicles are directed to non-tariff areas which have room for about 800 to 1,000.

Meanwhile, from May 26 to June 5, over 630 trucks carrying durian to China went through the Tân Thanh Border Gate.

On average, the border gate provides customs clearance for 300 vehicles per day while it can deal with about 1,100-1,200 at maximum. If the vehicles carrying agricultural products and fruits exceed the capacity, they will be directed to a non-tariff area that can deal with about 100.

It is forecast that the demand for goods trading through Hữu Nghị and Tân Thanh border gates will increase sharply as Việt Nam and other countries enter the peak time in the harvest season of fruits and agricultural products.

Quarantine authorities were asked to strengthen the inspection and control of exports, especially Vietnamese fruits and agricultural products, to ensure compliance with the regulations of the two countries.

The provincial Industry and Trade Department was asked to continue overseeing the situation and removing difficulties and obstacles in import and export activities, especially in terms of mechanisms and policies.

The department was requested to update the situation and consult provincial authorities and businesses about goods volumes transported to border gates.

Businesses were called on to shift to export products to China via official channels.

Organisations, individuals, and businesses are urged to take the initiative in business plans, fulfil financial obligations, and continue to improve infrastructure to meet import and export demand.

Ha requested agencies and units to strictly follow the directions of the provincial Party Committee and People's Committee on improving the business and investment environment, preventing corruption and negativities at the border gate, and raising the responsibility of staff.

In the first five months of 2023, import and export activities at five border gates in the province were reported to run smoothly. On average, over 1,1000 vehicles traversed the border gates daily. Total import-export turnover topped US$17.44 billion. — VNS