New Zealand companies showcase apple, kiwi in HCM City

HCM CITY — New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, the government’s international business development agency, on Thursday kickstarted its 2023 Made With Care Campaign to reinforce the strong trade relations between New Zealand and Việt Nam.

The campaign provides a platform for New Zealand brands to introduce their products to local retailers.

Speaking at the launch, Tredene Dobson, New Zealand’s ambassador to Việt Nam, said: “The food and beverages sector is a particular success story in our trade relationship with Việt Nam, making up the majority of exports, [worth] a total of NZ$798 million … last year.

“This event is a fantastic chance to expand the brand value of New Zealand’s outstanding, great-tasting and healthy food and beverage products to the Vietnamese market, and further boost the collaboration between New Zealand and Vietnamese partners in this sector.”

“In the not too distant future, Vietnamese will be able to enjoy delicious New Zealand strawberries and squash, and New Zealand consumers will be sampling Việt Nam’s delectable pomelos and limes, thanks to market access agreements signed between our countries late last year,” she said.

An MoU was also signed by NZTE with several retailers during the event.

Giang Nguyễn, country manager of NZTE Việt Nam, said: “We know Vietnamese consumers buy fruits based on trust in their retailers. So, as part of our ongoing commitment to the Vietnamese market, we are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with four retailers to bring safe, tasty, nutritious, ethical, and premium quality New Zealand apples and kiwis to Vietnamese consumers.”

Eight New Zealand apple and kiwi companies will be participating in the retail promotions to be launched at selected Aeon Mall, Central Retail, LOTTE Mart, and WinMart stores in HCM City and Hà Nội in June and July.

Dobson handed over donations made by her government and 10 companies to four non-governmental organisations.

Donated for a third year, it will see brands provide seven tons of fruits and almost 1,000 litres of milk to children and adults in HCM City and Hà Nội.

The four NGOs are Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, Maison Chance, Operation Smile, and VinaCapital Foundation. — VNS