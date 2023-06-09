Vinfast launches mini electric car for mass market

VIETNAM, June 9 -

HÀ NỘI — VinFast officially launched the VF 3, a mini electric car model designed specifically for the Vietnamese market.

Boasting a compact and contemporary design, the VF 3 offers numerous benefits, making it suitable for a wide range of applications and operating environments. This eco-friendly vehicle is also equipped with smart features, providing a dynamic mobility option for individuals of all backgrounds.

The VinFast VF 3 is part of the small car segment, specifically classified as a mini car. The VF 3 represents VinFast's initial endeavor in developing a small car model design dedicated to the distinctive characteristics and driving patterns of domestic consumers.

The car has an overall length of approximately 3,114 mm and features a two-door design, a rear trunk, and sufficient interior space to accommodate up to five people. The body is compact yet tall and robust, providing ample ground clearance and equipped with 16-inch wheels. The exterior design is characterised by bold geometric blocks and strong lines that run consistently from the front to the back, creating an eye-catching appearance.

The car is equipped with an electric motor and battery that offer an impressive travel distance, catering to the needs and daily usage patterns of most Vietnamese drivers. It is expected that VinFast will begin accepting VF 3 orders in September 2023 and deliver in Q3 2024. VNS