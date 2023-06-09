First group of Nusuk pilgrims arrives in Saudi Arabia from Italy
The pilgrims were received with bouquets of flowers, ajwa dates, and Zamzam water bottles during a ceremonial welcomeMECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first group of Italian pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia for Hajj had landed at the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, as part of the Nusuk online platform initiative launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
The first arrivals of pilgrims who registered via the Nusuk online platform are seen as preliminary evidence of the platform’s success and flexibility amid an exceptional Hajj season with the return of millions of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj rituals after all Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic restrictions have been lifted, as well as scrapping age limits and allowing women to perform Hajj without a male guardian.
Nusuk was launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah 4 months ago as part of some early efforts to facilitate the arrival procedures for guest pilgrims so that they could perform Hajj rituals.
The Nusuk platform allows pilgrims from 67 countries in Europe, the Americas, and Australia, to register, book, and pay within easy and convenient electronic procedures, as well as choosing service packages such as: housing, flights, guidance, and transportation.
The platform also provides a wide range of services and information in 7 different international languages for those who wish to perform Hajj in 2023, and thus allowing them access to important knowledge regarding performing their rituals with ease in an atmosphere of security.
