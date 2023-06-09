Wellness Coach Ronai Brumett to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MAPLE GROVE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We will all experience emotional and physical pain either from a traumatic event or something that has happened to us that wounds us deeply. Many of us turn to aspirin, go binge drinking, or eat junk food hoping to numb the pain and while it may temporarily relieve our symptoms self- medicating will only end up doing devastating damage to our health and well-being. Fortunately, there are powerful holistic modalities that work on our entire selves so we experience deep self -healing from within that will absolutely transform our lives.

Ronai Brumett is a highly sought after Emotions and Wellness Coach, Certified Essential oil coach, Emotion Code Practitioner, Certified Eddie Villa Unleash Your Strengths Coach and the author of Mom’s Got an Oil for That. Ronai is also the Director of Signs of Hope International a Non-Profit Organization focused on connecting deaf/hard of hearing children in Ghana, West Africa with the resources needed to help fund their Education.

“My mission as a coach is to empower women to create healthier happier lives, get “unstuck,” and begin a lifelong journey of healing themselves mentally, physically, and emotionally so they go from stagnant and downtrodden, to vibrant and thriving. I support my clients on their amazing healing path by treating the whole individual: mind, body, and spirit. I combine and integrate the wisdom found in the most powerful evidence- based healing tools to create a future of joy, abundance, and harmony while helping them stay in control of their own health allowing them to live the life of their dreams.”

Ronai’s journey to natural healing started over a decade ago when she was in a car accident. She found herself struggling with depression, gaining over 40 pounds, riddled with anxiety, limiting beliefs, and a feeling that she wasn’t “good enough”. Looking back now she knows she had lost the will to keep fighting and she is grateful that at this time she was introduced to essential oils and discovered their healing properties. Ronai began researching how essential oils work, discovering how they work on a cellular level feeding your body nutritionally. Intrigued by those findings she was led to search out other healing modalities. She first became a Certified Essential Oil Coach.

Working in essential oils Ronai helps educate clients to understand that not all oils are alike. In fact, there is quite a difference. What you are looking for is the highest quality - which can only be found in oils that are Certified Pure Tested Grade. And the reason this is important is because you want to make sure your oils are safe for using aromatically, topically, and internally. Ronai teaches weekly online classes educating people on how to use essential oils safely.

After experiencing the healing power of Emotion Code as a client for 3 years, she decided to add this modality to her practice as it compliments the essential oils perfectly. She then became a Certified Emotion Code Practitioner. Emotion Code was developed by Dr Bradley Nelson and is a powerful tool based on applied kinesiology that helps to release trapped emotions from our bodies. Emotions like anger, shame, depression and grief over time sabotage our health and literally block us from living a life of happiness and authenticity. The Emotion code can help with many different health issues including mental, physical and emotional pain. Her clients describe how they feel liberated, filled with renewed energy, lighter, freer and ready to start a new chapter in their lives. Like anything else results will vary but Ronai’s results like so many around the world were life altering and amazing. She found passion for life again and stepped into a new chapter of wanting to give back.

Working with her daughter, Ellie, Ronai re-opened Signs of Hope International, a Non-Profit Organization focused on connecting deaf/hard of hearing children in Ghana West Africa with the resources needed to help fund their Education. Knowing that the Non-Profit would need funding Ronai used her skills as an Emotions and Wellness Coach and authored “Mom’s Got an Oil for That” a delightful children’s book teaching newbies and children how to use essential oils. On every page there is a different mother-child combination; different ethnicities, different abilities showing that essential oils are used all over the world. There is a little bit of mindfulness, cell training and on every page there is a recipe. On the last page of the book it tells all about Signs of Hope International and how you can support this wonderful cause.

Because healing is a constant journey, and life is unpredictable Ronai found herself helping so many others with a little thing called 2020. In between taking on more and more clients she perfected cinnamon rolls and gained a few rolls of her - and found herself giving and giving and giving. She knew something had shifted but it wasn’t until she heard Eddie Villa speak that she realized she wasn’t working in her strengths. Finally having the missing piece of the puzzle Ronai became a Certified Eddie Villa Unleash Your Strengths Coach and got back on her health journey. Using a combination of Emotion Code, Unleash Your Strengths, essential oils, vitamins, and exercise she was able to release over 30 pounds in 6 months and has kept it off.

“I cannot stress enough that it’s not just essential oils helping us but a combination of healthy living that enhances our mind, body, and soul. In other words, besides oils we must nourish our bodies by eating well, exercising, and loving ourselves compassionately and with gratitude. Being kind is also not only the right thing but is linked to better physical and mental health that promotes our well-being, boosts our mood, and gives us an interconnectedness with others.”

Ronai’s loves to empower women - her burning desire is to connect with the right people and inspire them to tap into being the best version of who they are.

“We are so much more than we realize, and have so much more personal power than we know. One way to find this out for ourselves is to use healing modalities that genuinely lead us on the right path to a more authentic, amazing life. In this regard, I am honored to be your guide.”

