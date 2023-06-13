Disrupt-X and KBR Announce Strategic Alliance to Amplify IoT Solutions in Engineering and Telecommunications in Malaysia

Disrupt-X and Kejuruteraan Bina Rangkaian Sdn Bhd(KBR) Announce Strategic Alliance to Amplify IoT Solutions in Engineering and Telecommunications in Malaysia

Strategic Alliance between Disrupt-X and KBR Promises Cutting-Edge IoT Solutions, Set to Reshape Engineering and Telco Market Landscape

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a leading global Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, and Kejuruteraan Bina Rangkaian Sdn Bhd (KBR), a Malaysian based company renowned for its telecommunications engineering services, are thrilled to announce their strategic channel partnership. This collaboration to expand the reach and capabilities of IoT solutions within the engineering and telecommunications sectors across Malaysia.

By integrating Disrupt-X's state-of-the-art IoT technologies with KBR's deep-rooted telecommunications engineering expertise, the partnership aims to provide forward-thinking solutions that will cater to the dynamic digital needs of their clients. This alliance is set to catalyze new business opportunities and enhance operational efficiency, fostering a new phase of growth and digital transformation across various sectors.

"Partnering with KBR is a strategic step in our journey," says Disrupt-X CEO, Asim Sajwani. "By merging our competencies, we can offer our customers an advanced suite of IoT solutions, which in turn will fuel innovation and cement their competitive standing in the market."

"We are thrilled to partner with Disrupt-X in this strategic alliance," says KBR COO, Wan Suhaimi Wan Abdullah. "By joining forces, we are poised to revolutionize the engineering and telecommunications sectors in Malaysia. This collaboration enables us to leverage Disrupt-X's state-of-the-art IoT technologies, combining them with our deep-rooted expertise in telecommunications engineering. Together, we will deliver comprehensive solutions that empower our clients with unparalleled connectivity, efficiency, and operational insights. This partnership signifies our commitment to driving digital transformation and providing exceptional value to our customers in an increasingly interconnected world."



About Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X, a Dubai-based company providing a full stack of End-to-End IoT Platform solution that is hardware & communications agnostic using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Web/Mobile App. Development, and Big Data. With over 30 ready use-cases on their marketplace, Disrupt-X plans to extend their portfolio to up to 80+ ready use-cases by the end of this year. The Disrupt-X platform offers full-stacked solutions which can be scaled from a single asset level to city level. The platform can be hosted in the Cloud, On-Premise or Hybrid. Disrupt-X delivers fully integrated End-to-end solutions, including Mobile Applications. The Disrupt-X IoT Platform enables public operators, businesses, and enterprises to oversee all integrated use-cases under one platform.

About KBR:

A Malaysia-based company, KBR stands tall as the preferred engineering partner for telecommunication companies and equipment manufacturers. With a proven track record and extensive expertise, KBR has successfully undertaken and completed a myriad of projects in the fixed and mobile network engineering domain. With an unwavering commitment to upholding service delivery quality, KBR ensures that every project is executed in accordance with the highest standards and specifications, solidifying our position as a preferred partner in the telecom industry.

For more details, please visit

https://disrupt-x.io/ (Disrupt-X)

http://kjtbr.my (KBR)

https://www.intel.com/ (Intel)