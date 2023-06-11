Kovair Software Partners with Intrucept Pvt Ltd for Security as a Service Offering

Kovair, one of the leaders in software development tools and integrations, introducing Security as a Service in conjunction with its partner Intrucept Pvt Ltd.

By joining hands with Kovair, we believe we can make a profound impact on the industry and establish a lasting legacy through our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation.” — Satish Krishna, COO, Intrucept Pvt Ltd.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovair Software, a renowned leader in software development tools and integrations, has unveiled Kovair Security as a Service in collaboration with its Bangalore based partner, Intrucept Pvt Ltd.

The pace of delivery in today’s software industry has never been faster and competitive. Organizational IT teams are getting challenged by increasing demands from the market to deliver secure and quality software. Kovair Security as a Service offers on a real-time basis a shift left and shift right 360-degree approaches with capability to predict, detect, mitigate, and sustain cyber attacks.

Kovair's Security as a Service platform with DevSecOps offers enhanced features such as:

• Evaluate threats through architectural and user analysis.

• Custom threat models for environment-specific risks.

• Assess current maturity and recommend improvements.

• Integrate security checks into DevOps pipelines.

• Implement continuous security across software development and production lifecycles.

• Assess security posture, address gaps, and achieve compliance outcomes.

• Unified dashboard tailored to industry standards mapping business and cyber risks.

“Intrucept Pvt Ltd whose principals bring over 30 years of cyber security experience. New services include Application & Digital Risk Monitoring, Application Development Lifecycle Security, Application Production Hosting Security, Application Systems and Infrastructure Hardening and DevSecOps Consulting. Stay ahead in your business and achieve a competitive advantage with our approach to application security.” stated Bipin Shah, Chairman, and CEO of Kovair Software.

“We at Intrucept are happy to announce our collaboration with Kovair to embark on an exciting journey together. Our primary mission at Intrucept is to always enhance the safety of applications and digital assets for businesses worldwide.

We are excited about the research-driven solutions that effectively maps business risk with cyber risk through the power of AI/ML. These solutions provide our customers with actionable intelligence to mitigate risks.

By joining hands with Kovair, we believe we can make a profound impact on the industry and establish a lasting legacy through our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation” stated Satish Krishna, COO, Intrucept Pvt Ltd.,

About Kovair:

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Software Product Development tools and solutions and supports global software development and management through Value Stream Management Platforms – VSMP. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed ALM and various other tools such as PLM, PPM, ERP, CAD, CRM, ITSM, Test Management and other Applications enables the creation of products in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Now with its recent addition of DevOps and DevSecOps capabilities, it has a full offering of product development tools in multiple domains enabling high-quality product development and digital transformation for corporations.

Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, Kovair DevOps and DevSecOps, Kovair ALM, PPM and QuickSync, are highly preferred solutions for some of the major corporations globally.

Please contact Info(at)Kovair(dot)com for a quick demonstration of this capability.

Press Contacts, Kovair:

Somesh Roy, Product Director – DevSecOps, Kovair Software

Email: someshr(at)Kovair(dot)com

Satish Krishna, COO, Intrucept Pvt Ltd.

Email: satish.krishna(at)intruceptlabs(dot)com