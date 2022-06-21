Kovair DevOps Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Certification

Kovair, one of the leaders in software development tools & integrations, has now achieved Red Hat OpenShift Certification on Helm Chart for its DevOps platform.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovair Software, one of the leaders in software development tools and integrations, has now achieved Red Hat OpenShift Certification on Helm Chart for its DevOps platform. This certification helps reassure enterprise customers globally that Kovair DevOps is supported on Red Hat OpenShift. Therefore, customers can better enable cyber security capabilities and streamline execution for Kovair DevOps deployments in OpenShift clusters with Kovair’s Red Hat certified container image and deployment package using Helm Chart.

Kovair DevOps provides enterprise customers with the CI/CD practices necessary to deploy applications to any platform at any scale with the power of a concurrent task-based pipeline for orchestration of release activities, builds and deployment of automation functions, and real-time analytics. Moreover, Kovair DevOps comes with some enriched capabilities such as:

• Support for deployment in heterogeneous environments like on-premises or cloud

• Support for shells and Windows command execution in pre-build steps

• Support for distributed builds with multiple agents

• Plugin for Kubernetes supporting Kubernetes commands and deployment

• Integration with other phases of delivery helps organizations efficiently manage their value stream

• Allows managing pipeline execution remotely by e-mail

• Support for manual tasks for approval at different stages

• Support for notification on the build status

• Support for Pipeline-as-a-Code

“We are thrilled to have achieved Red Hat OpenShift Certification for Kovair DevOps. Enterprise DevOps is a form of rapid software delivery methodology, bringing momentum to agility and helping organizations reduce time to market with built-in quality. With this enhanced certification, we can more easily deploy our application into Kubernetes-native technologies to manage and scale software deployments. With popular deployment packages like Helm charts, Kovair DevOps platform can be easily deployed and maintained in OpenShift containerized environments. This certification can help customers achieve a highly reliable and rapid path to an enterprise-ready DevOps platform.” stated Bipin Shah, Chairman and CEO of Kovair Software.

“Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform and offers a consistent hybrid cloud foundation for building and scaling containerized applications. Red Hat OpenShift is trusted by thousands of customers across industries to deliver business-critical applications, whether migrating existing workloads to the cloud or building new experiences for customers.” Stated Akshay Sharma, CTO of Kovair Software.

“Red Hat OpenShift is supported by an extensive partner ecosystem to offer customers a broad range of tried and tested solutions. This enables users to deploy applications where and how they want, with backing from Red Hat. We are pleased to collaborate with Kovair to certify its DevOps platform on Red Hat OpenShift to further extend customer choice and hybrid cloud success,” said Lars Herrmann, vice president, Partner Ecosystem Development, Red Hat.

About Kovair:

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Software Applications Development tools and solutions and supports global software development and management through Value Stream Management Platforms – VSMP. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed ALM and various other tools and Applications enables the creation of products in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Now with its recognition of DevOps and DevSecOps capabilities, it has a full offering of software development tools in multiple domains.

Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, Kovair DevOps, Kovair ALM, PPM, and QuickSync, are highly preferred solutions for some of the major corporations globally.

Please contact Info(at)Kovair(dot)com for a quick demonstration of this capability.

Press Contacts, Kovair:

Akshay Sharma, CTO Kovair Software

Email: AkshaySharma(at)Kovair(dot)com

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.