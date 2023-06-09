Mortuary Bags Market Breakthrough: How Cutting-Edge Solutions Are Redefining Final Farewells

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global mortuary bags market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 1.59 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.4% to reach US$ 2.78 billion by 2031.

Specialized corpse bags known as "mortuary bags" are used to transport the deceased, often from the spot of death to a morgue or funeral home. These bags are composed of strong materials, often PVC or nylon, and feature zippered closures to maintain a tight seal. Morgue bags are used by medical professionals, coroners, and funeral directors to protect the body from contamination and damage while it is being transported.

Mortuary Bags Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.59 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.78 billion CAGR 6.4% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Material, Size, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Analysis of the global market for mortuary bags indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The mortuary bags market is driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing number of deaths due to various causes, including natural disasters, pandemics, and accidents, has created a significant demand for mortuary bags. The need for efficient and hygienic storage and transportation of deceased individuals has led to the adoption of high-quality mortuary bags in healthcare facilities and mortuaries.

Additionally, stringent regulations and guidelines regarding the handling and containment of deceased bodies further drive the market growth. The rising awareness about infection control and the importance of maintaining a safe environment in mortuary facilities also contribute to the demand for mortuary bags with features such as leak resistance and antimicrobial properties.

Moreover, advancements in material technology have resulted in the development of more durable, tear-resistant, and eco-friendly mortuary bags, providing further impetus to market growth. Overall, the mortuary bags market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing need for safe and efficient post-mortem handling and transportation solutions.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for mortuary bags includes:

Smart Choice Funeral Supplies

Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd.

Adasu Savunma Tekstil

Affordable Funeral Supply

Altfort Projects

Market Segmentation:

Based on material, the global mortuary bags market is segmented into PVC, polyethylene, nylon, polyester, and others.

Polyethylene segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in terms of mortuary bags market forecast, at around 40% in 2022.

Based on Size, the global Mortuary Bags Market is segmented into Adult Bags, Child/Infant Bags, and Heavy Duty & Bariatric Bags

Based on End User, the global Mortuary Bags Market is segmented into Hospital, Morgue, and Others

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global mortuary bags market in 2022, and this region is predicted to grow with a revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period due to rising death rates from chronic diseases, chronic traffic accidents, and the COVID 19 pandemic.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the mortuary bags market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

MORTUARY BAGS MARKET TOC

