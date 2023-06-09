Evotix Director of UX/UI Design to Run Design Maturity Workshop at UX Scotland 2023

Evotix transforms the way employees engage in workplace health and safety.

Lauren Fraser, Evotix’s director of UX/UI design, will present “Level Up Your Design Maturity” at UX Scotland, 7-9 June in Edinburgh, Scotland.

GLASGOW, SWEDEN, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software company, today announced that Lauren Fraser, Evotix’s Director of UX/UI design, will run a design maturity workshop at UX Scotland, which takes place 7-9 June in Edinburgh, Scotland.

UX Scotland brings hundreds of designers, researchers and other user-centered professionals together to learn, share and connect as a community. The three-day event features keynotes, case studies, engaging live sessions, interactive workshops, networking and a speaker Q&A.

Fraser will present “Level Up Your Design Maturity” on Wednesday, 7 June at 15:00 BST. Targeted to mid-senior designers, team leads and design managers, Fraser will speak about UX design maturity and how designers can bring greater awareness to their organisation’s maturity levels. Participants will go through a series of hands-on exercises to map their organisation’s UX design maturity and identify measures their teams can implement to advance their UX capabilities.

“Evotix is thrilled to present at UX Scotland 2023,” said Fraser. “The heart of my session focuses on how design teams can deliver more value for their organisations by engaging meaningfully around design maturity. I’m a passionate believer in the power and potential of design, so I’m excited to share how design teams can collectively own their growth and reach that next level of success.”

As director of UX/UI design, Fraser leads a team of designers who oversee user research, ideation and design of Evotix’s EHS platform, changing how employees engage in workplace health and safety. Its market-leading solution, Assure, is used by almost 500 global customers across industries, including manufacturing, construction, utility services, housing, transport and logistics and warehousing.

To schedule an interview with Fraser or learn more about Evotix, visit here. To purchase tickets for UX Scotland 2023, visit the event website at https://uxscotland.net/.

About Evotix

Evotix, recently acquired by SAI360, a leading provider of ESG software for enterprise EHS&S, Governance-Risk-Compliance (GRC) and Learning solutions, is a global technology company transforming how employees engage in workplace health and safety. Almost 500 customers use its market-leading solution across various industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, utility services, transport and housing. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, check out the recent acquisition news, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library to learn more about the health and safety industry.

