Dakota Lithium Celebrates Pro Angler Brock Mosley's Triumph at the Bassmaster Elite on Lake Sabine
With 4-second place finishes under his belt, Brock has sealed the deal to take home the coveted blue trophy on Lake Sabine.
Professional angler Brock Mosley showcases the power of Dakota Lithium batteries with Dakota Lithium as his trusted sponsor.
The Win Reinforces Dakota Lithium’s Commitment to Powering Champions in the Fishing Community
We extend our sincerest congratulations to Brock Mosley on his remarkable victory at the Bassmaster Elite on Lake Sabine.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dakota Lithium, the leading consumer lithium battery brand in the U.S. and Canada, extends its warmest congratulations to Brock Mosley, a Dakota Lithium team member and professional angler on the Bassmaster Elite Series, for his outstanding victory at the Bassmaster Elite tournament on Lake Sabine. As a proud Bassmaster Premier Sponsor and the Official Lithium Battery of Bassmaster, the Dakota Lithium team are thrilled to highlight their unwavering support for Brock Mosley and their commitment to the sport of fishing.
— Andrew Jay, CEO Dakota Lithium
With an impressive career and a reputation for excellence, Brock Mosley demonstrated his skill and determination throughout the tournament. His unwavering dedication and hard work have undoubtedly paid off, leading him to emerge victorious and secure the well-deserved title.
Dakota Lithium recognizes and appreciates the relentless efforts and passion exhibited by athletes like Brock Mosley. As part of the Dakota Lithium family, Brock has consistently relied on three DL+ 12V 135Ah batteries for his trolling motor, providing the power and reliability he needs to succeed on the water.
"We extend our sincerest congratulations to Brock Mosley on his remarkable victory at the Bassmaster Elite on Lake Sabine. This win is a testament to Brock's exceptional talent, dedication, and unwavering pursuit of excellence. As CEO of Dakota Lithium, I am incredibly proud to support Brock and witness his achievements in the world of professional angling. His success reflects the values we hold dear at Dakota Lithium—reliability, performance, and a commitment to pushing boundaries. We are honored to have Brock as part of the Dakota Lithium family, and we look forward to continuing our support as he continues to make waves in the fishing community. Congratulations, Brock!" Andrew Jay, Dakota Lithium CEO.
Dakota Lithium's partnership with Bassmaster reflects its deep-rooted support for the fishing community and its dedication to providing high-quality lithium batteries. Founded in 2008 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Dakota Lithium has become the go-to brand for consumers seeking batteries with twice the power, half the weight, and five times the lifespan of traditional batteries. By harnessing Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) chemistry and leveraging engineering expertise, Dakota Lithium batteries deliver lasting value, reduce environmental impact, and come backed by an industry-leading 11-year warranty.
As the leading authority on bass fishing worldwide, Bassmaster and its tournament leagues, events, and media platforms have played a vital role in promoting the sport and fostering a vibrant fishing community. Through its partnership with Bassmaster, Dakota Lithium reaffirms its commitment to supporting the growth and development of fishing while providing anglers with reliable and long-lasting power solutions.
Brandon Chestnut, Marketing Manager at Dakota Lithium, congratulated and admired Brock's remarkable achievement: "Congratulations to Brock Mosley on an outstanding victory at the tournament! We couldn't be prouder to have supported him every step of the way to holding up that Blue Trophy. His commitment to excellence is an inspiration to us all, and we are honored to have him as part of the Dakota Lithium family. We are excited to watch him keep pushing the boundaries and achieving greatness, knowing that Dakota Lithium is the Choice of Champions."
"In a stunning display of angling expertise and unmatched consistency on an extremely difficult body of water. Bassmaster Elite Brock Mosley emerged as the victor of the highly prestigious Bass Master event. Brock has been with Dakota Lithium since almost the beginning of our emergence into the marine battery market, and his consistency over the last four years put him in a position to win with 4-second place finishes, and now Brock has sealed the deal to take home the coveted blue trophy on Lake Sabine.” Craig Storms, National Sales Rep / Pro Staff Manager
To learn more about Brock Mosley and his exceptional journey as a professional angler, please visit his bio on the Bassmaster website.
Additional coverage of his victory at the Bassmaster Elite tournament can be found in the Bassmaster news article and the Pro Diaries video
Information on the battery that powered Brock’s win:
Photos for Press Use: Credit - Bassmaster
About Dakota Lithium:
Dakota Lithium is the leading consumer lithium battery brand in the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2008 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, by two pilots and a chemical engineer, Dakota Lithium is built on a culture of relentless improvement and reliability. With twice the power, half the weight, and five times the lifespan of traditional batteries, Dakota Lithium batteries provide lasting value, reduce environmental impact, and come backed by an industry-leading 11-year
Brock Mosley wins Bassmaster Elite at the Sabine River with 44 pounds, 3 ounces